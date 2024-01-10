"Over the next five years, the Adani Group will invest over 2 lakh crore in Gujarat", says Gautam Adani at VGGS 2024

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 (ANI): Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, delivered a keynote address at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, expressing his pride in being part of the summit's decade-long journey. HT Image

He addressed an audience, including Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, distinguished ministers, captains of industry, and attendees from partner countries.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In his address, Adani commended Prime Minister Modi's extraordinary vision, highlighting Vibrant Gujarat as a stunning manifestation of grand ambition, massive scale, meticulous governance, and flawless execution.

He credited the summit with igniting a nationwide movement, transforming India's industrial landscape as states competed and cooperated.

Adani said, "The statistics of the past decade are remarkable: since 2014, India's GDP has grown by 185 per cent, and per capita income by a stunning 165 per cent. This achievement is unparalleled, especially considering this decade's geopolitical conflicts and pandemic challenges."

He praised PM Modi's international leadership, particularly the Solar Alliance initiative and his influential role at the G20 platform, shaping a more inclusive world order.

"PM has taken us from a country seeking a voice on global platforms to a nation that now creates the global platforms. The Solar Alliance platform, an initiative you conceptualised, and your leadership at the G20 platform set a benchmark for a more inclusive world order. Adding the Global South to the G20 is a defining moment in modern history, said Adani.

Adani added, "With your (PM Modi) foresight in harnessing India's youth to build a Vikshit Bharat and make India a fully developed nation by 2047, you have ensured that the India of today is poised to shape the global future of tomorrow.".

Addressing the Prime Minister directly, Adani lauded Modi's ability not only to predict the future but to shape it.

He emphasised the reorientation of India as the world's fastest-growing nation and a global social champion, driven by philosophies of Vasudeva Kutumbakam and Vishwa Guru.

"At the previous summit, I announced our investment of over Rs. 55,000 crore by 2025. We have already surpassed Rs. 50,000 crore across the various sectors I had promised and have vastly exceeded our target of 25,000 direct and indirect jobs", said Adani.

Delighted with surpassing this target, he committed to further investments, unveiling ambitious plans for the Adani Group. The group is set to construct the world's largest green energy park in Khavda, Kutch, covering 725 square kilometres and generating 30 GW of renewable energy--a project visible even from space.

Adani said, "Today, I commit to further investments. We are constructing the world's largest green energy park in Khavda, Kutch, generating 30 GW of renewable energy over 725 square kilometres, even visible from space. We are expanding the green supply chain for an "Atmanirbhar" Bharat and creating the largest integrated renewable energy ecosystem".

He added, "This includes solar panels, wind turbines, hydrogen electrolysers, green ammonia, PVC, and expansions in copper and cement production".

The Adani Group's expansion includes the creation of the largest integrated renewable energy ecosystem, encompassing solar panels, wind turbines, hydrogen electrolysers, green ammonia, PVC, and expansions in copper and cement production.

"Over the next five years, the Adani Group will invest over ₹2 lakh crore in Gujarat - that is USD 25 billion--thereby creating over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs", Adani stated.

Expressing gratitude for the support received, Adani concluded by committing to contribute to a Vikshit Gujarat--a vision aligned with Prime Minister Modi's transformative goals for the state and the nation. (ANI)