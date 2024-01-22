OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal shares pics at Ram Mandir: ‘Truly a historic moment’

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal on Monday shared images of the newly inaugurated Ram Temple in Ayodhya, describing the moment as "truly historic." The photos included views of the main temple, decorations in the surroundings, and Agarwal standing on the temple premises. OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal at Ram Temple in Ayodhay on Monday.

“The gates are open! We're standing inside the temple grounds getting our first up-close look. The energy here is infectious- this is truly a historic moment! Chants and prayers can be heard as devotees stream in,” Agarwal wrote on X.

He praised the temple's architecture as a “marvel” and noted having celebrated Diwali twice this year, including on the consecration day of Ram Lalla.

“It's an architectural marvel to see the temple up close and artisans all over the country have contributed to building this structure from the ground up,” he wrote.

Before the ceremony, Agarwal shared his ceremonial attire, saying, “Leaving early for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony along with a few friends and OYOpreneurs in this lovely attire helped by a family connected to Ayodhya. Today I am honoured to join many devotees who have come in from all across India and the world for this momentous occasion.”

Reflecting on his sacred journey from the revered Jagannath temple in Puri to the historic Ram Mandir, Agarwal emphasised the indescribable experience of celebrating Ram Lalla’s consecration ceremony up close, saying, “To be able to celebrate Ram Lalla’s consecration ceremony from this close proximity is an experience that cannot be explained in words. Jai Shree Ram.”

The Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, spans 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. Supported by 392 pillars and featuring 44 doors, it was inaugurated after Prime Minister Modi performed the ‘pran pratishtha’ of Lord Ram Lalla.

Several prominent figures, including actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, attended the consecration event. Business leaders such as Sunil Bharti Mittal, Anil Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya Birla, Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anand Piramal were also present at the ceremony.