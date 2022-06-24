Paytm offers ‘work from home’ option in these roles, CEO Vijay Sharma tweets

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Thursday drew a comparison between Working from home and working from the office and offered new roles that offer the flexibility to ‘work from anywhere’ of one's choice. Sharing an animated clip on his Twitter handle, Shekhar underlined how one has to travel through congested public transport, stand in long queues to buy tickets just to reach their offices on time while working from home eliminates all these hassles and provides comfort.

We @Paytm allow you to work from home/anywhere for product, tech and business roles ! 😎

Check out : https://t.co/MrMdOT4kug and join the team that has revolutionised India?s payments for good. 🚀

pic.twitter.com/h3kcnNiDdG — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) June 23, 2022

Supporting this new work model introduced amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Shekar announced that his digital payments platform will allow employees in tech, business and product roles to work from home or any location of their preference and encouraged job-seekers to visit the careers section of the Paytm website to look for current openings and “join the team that has revolutionised India’s payments for good".

“We at Paytm allow you to work from home/anywhere for product, tech and business roles,” the Paytm chief tweeted.

Recently, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to the employees. "Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," Musk wrote in the email sent to Tesla employees. "If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned,” he added.

