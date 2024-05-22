 Paytm Q4: Vijay Shekhar Sharma tells shareholders ‘anticipate tangible results’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Paytm Q4: Vijay Shekhar Sharma tells shareholders ‘anticipate tangible results’

ByHT News Desk
May 22, 2024 12:28 PM IST

Paytm Q4 results: Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that the company was working on significant cost efficiencies including leaner organization structure.

Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma told shareholders that the company's revenue and profitability will be impacted in the near-term due to disruptions faced in the business in Quarter 4. In a letter to shareholders, he said that the company was working on significant cost efficiencies including leaner organization structure.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chairman of One97 Communications Ltd., operator of Paytm, attends the Japan Fintech Festival in Tokyo, Japan.(Bloomberg)
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chairman of One97 Communications Ltd., operator of Paytm, attends the Japan Fintech Festival in Tokyo, Japan.(Bloomberg)

Full text of Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s letter to shareholders:

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares he used ChatGPT to know more about this, netizens mock post

"I am happy to share that we have successfully transitioned our core payment business from PPBL to other partner banks. This move de-risks our business model and also opens up new opportunities for long-term monetization, given our platform’s strength around customer and merchant engagement. It has been possible in such a short period of time with extensive support from the Regulator, NPCI, Bank partners and our committed team mates. The unwavering commitment of our government and regulator to support innovation and financial inclusion, keeps us true to our mission and committed to our long-term sustainable growth opportunity.

We expect near-term financial impact to our revenue and profitability, due to disruptions faced in our business in Q4. This includes steady state impact due to pausing of PPBL wallet. We had also paused a few other payments and loan products to our customers during the last quarter, and I am happy to share that many such products have been restarted or in the process of starting soon.

Read more: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma praises ‘killer next version of Google Search’

Led by capabilities of AI and focussing on core business, we are also working on significant cost efficiencies including leaner organization structure. Our ongoing experiments and learnings in AI promise to revolutionize customer and merchant care for the financial industry, while also unlocking new avenues for revenue generation and cost savings. We anticipate tangible results from these initiatives in the coming quarters, further bolstering our competitive advantage in the market.

We are fully committed towards building our business according to regulatory compliances and prudent operations risk policies.

We are also taking various steps to strengthen the governance framework across our group entities (especially regulated entities) by appointing subject matter experts as advisors or independent directors, reviewing various processes etc. I am ensuring that we have greater regulatory engagement and have higher focus on compliance, in letter and in spirit.

I am proud of the talent we have in our company, the culture of resilience and entrepreneurship. We remain more committed than ever towards growth, profitability, and maintaining robust governance and compliance."

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Paytm Q4: Vijay Shekhar Sharma tells shareholders ‘anticipate tangible results’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On