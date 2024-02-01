Paytm Share Price Live: Fintech firm's shares set to tumble after RBI move

Paytm Share Price Live: Online payments platform Paytm's shares are set to tumble day after the Reserve Bank of India barred Payments Bank from accepting new deposits after February 29.



On Wednesday, the bank regulator ordered Paytm Payments Bank, an associate of Paytm, to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or popular wallets from March, raising worries that the move could erode revenue from the company's main payments business.



The move comes two years after the RBI had barred Paytm Payments Bank from on boarding new customers. “Reserve Bank of India has today, in exercise of its powers, inter alia, under section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd to stop, with immediate effect, onboarding of new customers," the RBI had stated in its notification on March 11, 2022.



A smartphone with the Paytm logo is placed on a laptop in this illustration(REUTERS)