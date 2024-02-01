Paytm Share Price Live: Fintech firm's shares set to tumble after RBI move
Paytm Share Price Live: Paytm's shares are set to tumble day after the Reserve Bank of India barred Payments Bank from accepting new deposits after February 29
Paytm Share Price Live: Online payments platform Paytm's shares are set to tumble day after the Reserve Bank of India barred Payments Bank from accepting new deposits after February 29.
On Wednesday, the bank regulator ordered Paytm Payments Bank, an associate of Paytm, to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or popular wallets from March, raising worries that the move could erode revenue from the company's main payments business.
The move comes two years after the RBI had barred Paytm Payments Bank from on boarding new customers. “Reserve Bank of India has today, in exercise of its powers, inter alia, under section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd to stop, with immediate effect, onboarding of new customers," the RBI had stated in its notification on March 11, 2022.
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 01, 2024 09:07 AM IST
Paytm Share Price Live: RBI's action against Paytm Payments Bank explained
The Reserve Bank of India barred Paytm Payments Bank Ltd from accepting fresh deposits and making credit transactions. India's apex bank said in a statement that the action was precipitated by the bank's "persistent non-compliances". Deep diveFeb 01, 2024 08:57 AM IST
Paytm's stock to underperform after RBI's move: Jefferies
Jefferies double downgraded Paytm's stock to "underperform" after the RBI's move and slashed its target price to 500 rupees from 1,050 rupees, saying regulatory and reputational issues can each impact 20%-30% of EBITDA. The stock, which rose 20% in 2023 and the same amount so far this year, closed at 761.2 rupees on Wednesday.Share this articleTopics
-