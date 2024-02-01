Budget Stock Market Impact LIVE: Sensex starts sliding, slips down 150 points
Budget Stock Market Impact LIVE: Stay informed on the latest market trends as FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents the interim Union Budget 2024.
Budget Stock Market Impact LIVE: Indian shares remained muted in early trade on Thursday as investors awaited Union Budget 2024 announcements. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Narendra Modi government's interim Budget and her sixth consecutive budget in Parliament.
- Feb 01, 2024 12:20 PM IST
Infra budget outlay increased by 11.1%
FM Sitharaman: Building on the massive tripling of the infra budget outlay in the past 4 years resulting in a huge multiplier impact on growth and employment, the outlay for the next year is being increased by 11.1% to ₹11,11,111 crore. This would be 3.4% of our GDP.Feb 01, 2024 12:18 PM IST
Fiscal deficit in 2024-25 is estimated to be 5.1% of GDP
"The fiscal deficit in 2024-25 is estimated to be 5.1% of GDP," says union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.Feb 01, 2024 12:08 PM IST
Budget Stock Market Impact LIVE: Sensex shows mild gains
Budget Stock Market Impact LIVE: Sensex rises 124 points to trade at 71,876. Nifty in green at 21,743.Feb 01, 2024 11:58 AM IST
Confederation of Indian Industry keeps sharp eye on interim Union Budget 2024Feb 01, 2024 11:55 AM IST
Our government will expand and strengthen E-vehicle ecosystem says FM Sitharaman
"Electric Vehicle Ecosystem: Our government will expand this and strengthen the E-vehicle ecosystem by supporting manufacturing and charging infrastructure. Greater adoption of E-buses for public transport networks will encouraged through payment security mechanism," says Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.Feb 01, 2024 11:52 AM IST
FDI is 'First Develop India' says FM Sitharaman
"FDI is 'First Develop India'... FDI inflow during 2014 to 2023 was ₹596 billion US dollars, marking a golden era. This was twice the FDI inflow between 2005 to 2014. For sustained FDI, we are negotiating bilateral investment treaties with foreign partners," says FM Sitharaman.Feb 01, 2024 11:49 AM IST
Jan Dhan direct transfers save ₹2.7 lakh crore: FM
FM Sitharaman said direct benefit transfers of ₹34 lakh crore through Jan Dhan accounts have resulted in savings of ₹2.7 lakh crore.Feb 01, 2024 11:43 AM IST
Sitharaman says 43 crore loans aggregating to ₹22.5 lakh cr extended under PM Mudra Yojana
The government has extended 43 crore loans aggregating to ₹22.5 lakh crore under the PM Mudra Yojana, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.Feb 01, 2024 11:40 AM IST
FM Sitharaman announces scheme for deep-tech technologies
A corpus of ₹1 lakh crore will be established through a 50-year interest-free loan to provide long-term financing with extended tenures and minimal interest rates, says FM Sitharaman.Feb 01, 2024 11:39 AM IST
What FM Sitharaman said on GST in her interim Union Budget speech
Goods and Services Tax (GST) has enabled one nation, one market, one tax. Tax reforms have led to the deepening and widening of tax base. Strengthening of the financial sector has helped in making savings, credit and investments more efficient," says union finance minister Sitharaman.Feb 01, 2024 11:35 AM IST
Average real income of people has increased by 50%: FM Sitharaman
"The economy is doing well; people are living better and earning better with greater aspirations for future. Average real income of people has increased by 50 per cent, inflation is moderate," says Union finance minister Sitharaman.Feb 01, 2024 11:32 AM IST
Government focused on Governance, Development and Performance: FM Sitharaman
FM Sitharaman says, “The government is equally focused on GDP - Governance, Development and Performance. She adds, ”The next five years will be the years of unprecedented development."Feb 01, 2024 11:28 AM IST
Paytm shares stay 20% down despite Sensex rally
Fintech firm Paytm's shares tumbled 20 per cent day after the Reserve Bank of India barred its lending arm Payments Bank from accepting new deposits.
Budget Stock Market Impact LIVE: Rupee rises 9 paise to 82.95 against US dollar ahead of Budget
The rupee appreciated 9 paise to 82.95 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday as market participants remained cautious ahead of the interim Budget.
Forex traders said the rupee was trading in a narrow range as the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and a muted trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.Feb 01, 2024 11:22 AM IST
Budget Stock Market Impact LIVE: FM Sitharaman lauds Skill India Mission
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "The Skill India Mission has trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and re-skilled 54 lakh youth, and established 3000 new ITIs. A large number of institutional higher learning, namely 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMS and 390 Universities have been set up."Feb 01, 2024 11:12 AM IST
Budget Stock Market Impact LIVE: Markets at 11am
At 11 am the Sensex was up 282.41 points or 0.39% at 72,034.52, and the Nifty was up 71.50 points or 0.33% at 21,797.20.Feb 01, 2024 11:02 AM IST
Budget Stock Market Impact LIVE: Rail stocks trade higher ahead of interim Union Budget
Stocks of companies related to railways were trading in the positive territory on Thursday morning ahead of the presentation of the interim Budget.
Shares of IRCON International rallied 3.26 per cent, Texmaco Rail & Engineering jumped 2.71 per cent, Indian Railway Finance Corporation climbed 2.58 per cent and Rail Vikas Nigam advanced 1.52 per cent on the BSE.
The stock of Jupiter Wagons went up 1.46 per cent, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) (0.88 per cent) and Titagarh Rail Systems (0.71 per cent).Feb 01, 2024 10:59 AM IST
Budget Stock Market Impact LIVE: Markets get muted start ahead of interim budget
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 118.59 points to 71,870.70 points and the Nifty quoted 68.20 points up at 21,789.90 points.
