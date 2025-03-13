PDP Shipping IPO allotment today: How to check status, current GMP

The share allotment process for the PDP Shipping Initial Public Offering (IPO) will be finalised today and refunds for those who haven't been allotted shares will initiate from Monday, March 17. The PDP Shipping IPO opened for subscription on Monday, March 10 and ended on Wednesday, March 12, with tepid response from non-institutional investors (14%) and a healthy response from retail investors (1.88x).(Pexels)

The IPO opened for subscription on Monday, March 10 and ended on Wednesday, March 12, with tepid response from non-institutional investors (14%) and a healthy response from retail investors (1.88x).

Investors who have applied can check their allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The other option is to check it on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website.

How to check PDP Shipping share allotment status?

From Kfin Technologies website

Go to the Kfin Technologies portal, which will show five links where you can check the status.

Open one of the five links and choose PDP Shipping Limited from the dropdown menu in the IPO selection section.

After this, you have to choose one of the three available options: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Enter the details, along with the captcha code and press “submit.”

From BSE website

To check the allotment status on the BSE website, go to the allotment section on the official BSE website.

Select 'Equity' from the 'Issue Type' options, choose the 'Issue Name' for the IPO from the drop-down list, and then enter either your application number or PAN.

What is the PDP Shipping IPO GMP today?

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the PDP Shipping IPO is ₹0, which means that shares are trading at their issue price of ₹135 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.