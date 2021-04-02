Petrol and diesel prices in your city, check today's rates here

Petrol prices held steady across the country on Friday, for the third consecutive day after Tuesday's price cuts. On Tuesday, the fuel prices were lowered after a reduction in international crude prices. Before Tuesday, the fuel prices were not changed for four consecutive days. According to data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) website on Friday, the price of one litre of petrol in Delhi was ₹90.56 and diesel was priced at ₹80.87. In Mumbai, petrol is currently retailing at ₹96.98 and diesel costs ₹87.96.

Fuel prices vary in different states owing to the taxes levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with freight charges. These taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. The fuel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in tandem with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Here’s what you will pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday (April 2):

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi 90.56 80.87 Mumbai 96.98 87.96 Kolkata 90.77 83.75 Chennai 92.58 85.88 Bengaluru 93.59 85.75 Hyderabad 94.16 88.20 Bhopal 98.58 89.13 Patna 92.89 86.12 Lucknow 88.85 81.27 Noida 88.91 81.33

In the international markets, Brent crude traded around $64 a barrel which was more than 20 per cent up from the start of the year and not far from this year's high of around $71, as per a report in news agency Reuters. The prices have been attributed to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) meeting on Thursday where the group agreed to ease oil output cuts from May. Deep cuts had been put in place by OPEC+ after the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the collapse of oil prices in 2020.

