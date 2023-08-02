Petrol and diesel prices on August 2: Check latest rates for your city

On Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices are largely constant in most major cities, continuing the trend that has been seen since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to fuel rates was carried out. Representational Image

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil review petrol and diesel prices on daily basis. The rates, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Petrol and diesel prices on August 2

In Delhi, therefore, petrol continues to be available for ₹96.72 a litre, with the cost of diesel being ₹89.62 per litre. Commuters in Mumbai must pay ₹106.31 per litre for petrol, and ₹94.27 for an equal quantity of diesel. In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at ₹106.03 per litre, and Chennai, ₹102.63. In these two cities, diesel is priced at ₹92.76 and ₹94.24 per litre.

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.42 ₹ 92.17 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.16 ₹ 93.43 Lucknow ₹ 96.42 ₹ 89.62 Patna ₹ 107.48 ₹ 94.26

Why petrol and diesel prices vary from state-to-state?

This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

