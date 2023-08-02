Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices on August 2: Check latest rates for your city

Petrol and diesel prices on August 2: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 02, 2023 09:47 AM IST

In India, fuel prices are reviewed on daily basis. The rates, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

On Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices are largely constant in most major cities, continuing the trend that has been seen since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to fuel rates was carried out.

Representational Image

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil review petrol and diesel prices on daily basis. The rates, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Petrol and diesel prices on August 2

In Delhi, therefore, petrol continues to be available for 96.72 a litre, with the cost of diesel being 89.62 per litre. Commuters in Mumbai must pay 106.31 per litre for petrol, and 94.27 for an equal quantity of diesel. In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at 106.03 per litre, and Chennai, 102.63. In these two cities, diesel is priced at 92.76 and 94.24 per litre.

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.42 92.17
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.16 93.43
Lucknow 96.42 89.62
Patna 107.48 94.26

Why petrol and diesel prices vary from state-to-state?

This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

