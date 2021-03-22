Petrol, diesel prices in your city. Check rates here

Petrol and diesel prices in the country remained unchanged on Monday for nearly a month. The fuel prices were last revised on February 27, 2021, when petrol prices were raised by 24 paise per litre and diesel prices were raised by 15 paise. In the first two months of this year, petrol prices increased by ₹4.87 per litre and diesel rates went up by ₹4.99.

In the international market, the oil prices declined on Monday, falling around 1% as worries about impending lockdowns in Europe dominated trading, according to news agency Reuters. Brent crude was down by 0.9 per cent and stood at $63.93 a barrel. US oil was down by 68 cents (1.1 per cent) and stood at $60.74 a barrel.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹91.17 per litre and diesel is available for ₹81.47. In Mumbai, petrol prices stand at ₹97.57, while diesel costs ₹88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed. The prices of fuel differ from state to state owing to the taxes levied on them both by the central as well as state governments along with freight charges. The taxes levied by the central and the state government contribute to 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. The fuel prices are usually revised on a daily basis in tandem with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Here’s the price of one litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, March 22, 2021:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Sri Ganganagar 101.84 93.77 Anuppur 101.59 91.97 New Delhi 91.17 81.47 Mumbai 97.57 88.60 Kolkata 91.35 84.35 Chennai 93.11 86.45 Bengaluru 94.22 86.37 Hyderabad 94.79 88.86 Patna 93.48 86.73 Jaipur 97.72 89.98 Lucknow 89.31 81.85 Thiruvananthapuram 93.05 87.53 Source: Indian Oil Corporation