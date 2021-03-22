IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices in your city. Check rates here
The fuel prices are usually revised on a daily basis in tandem with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
The fuel prices are usually revised on a daily basis in tandem with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
business

Petrol, diesel prices in your city. Check rates here

  • The price of petrol in Delhi stands at 91.17 per litre and diesel is available for 81.47. In Mumbai, petrol prices stand at 97.57, while diesel costs 88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed. Check rates in other cities
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:56 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices in the country remained unchanged on Monday for nearly a month. The fuel prices were last revised on February 27, 2021, when petrol prices were raised by 24 paise per litre and diesel prices were raised by 15 paise. In the first two months of this year, petrol prices increased by 4.87 per litre and diesel rates went up by 4.99.

In the international market, the oil prices declined on Monday, falling around 1% as worries about impending lockdowns in Europe dominated trading, according to news agency Reuters. Brent crude was down by 0.9 per cent and stood at $63.93 a barrel. US oil was down by 68 cents (1.1 per cent) and stood at $60.74 a barrel.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at 91.17 per litre and diesel is available for 81.47. In Mumbai, petrol prices stand at 97.57, while diesel costs 88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed. The prices of fuel differ from state to state owing to the taxes levied on them both by the central as well as state governments along with freight charges. The taxes levied by the central and the state government contribute to 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. The fuel prices are usually revised on a daily basis in tandem with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Here’s the price of one litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, March 22, 2021:

CityPetrol (Rs/litre)Diesel (Rs/litre)
Sri Ganganagar101.8493.77
Anuppur101.5991.97
New Delhi91.1781.47
Mumbai97.5788.60
Kolkata91.3584.35
Chennai93.1186.45
Bengaluru94.2286.37
Hyderabad94.7988.86
Patna93.4886.73
Jaipur97.7289.98
Lucknow89.3181.85
Thiruvananthapuram93.0587.53
Source: Indian Oil Corporation 
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
petrol prices petrol diesel rates
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The fuel prices are usually revised on a daily basis in tandem with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
The fuel prices are usually revised on a daily basis in tandem with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
business

Petrol, diesel prices in your city. Check rates here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:56 AM IST
  • The price of petrol in Delhi stands at 91.17 per litre and diesel is available for 81.47. In Mumbai, petrol prices stand at 97.57, while diesel costs 88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed. Check rates in other cities
READ FULL STORY
Close
Understanding the stock market takes time, but you can get hooked once you get the hang of it .(Shutterstock)
Understanding the stock market takes time, but you can get hooked once you get the hang of it .(Shutterstock)
business

Weak inflation adds to risk of further drop in Singapore dollar

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:49 AM IST
  • Elevated US Treasury yields have already helped push the greenback through its 100-day moving average versus the city-state’s currency. While momentum stalled at 1.3531, just short of the 200-day moving average, it may just be a matter of time before the level is breached.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The central bank in April had announced the government will issue Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), part of the central government’s market-borrowing programme, in six tranches beginning April 20 till September.(Reuters)
The central bank in April had announced the government will issue Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), part of the central government’s market-borrowing programme, in six tranches beginning April 20 till September.(Reuters)
business

Gold prices fall further today. Check rates in your city

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:24 AM IST
  • Check rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other cities
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSE Sensex(MINT_PRINT)
BSE Sensex(MINT_PRINT)
business

Sensex opens 305 points lower at 49,553, Nifty begins session at 14,668

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:54 AM IST
The 30-share BSE index was trading 305.33 points or 0.61 per cent lower at 49,552.91, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 76 points or 0.52 per cent to 14,668.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dollar was trading 12% higher versus the lira at 8.0500, but that was off an early peak of 8.4850 amid speculation Turkish authorities would have to intervene.(Shutterstock)
The dollar was trading 12% higher versus the lira at 8.0500, but that was off an early peak of 8.4850 amid speculation Turkish authorities would have to intervene.(Shutterstock)
business

Asian stocks mixed as bonds benefit from Turkish tumult

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • The slide came after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked markets by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paytm Payment Gateway processes payments from Paytm Payments Bank-issued instruments such as Paytm Wallet(Reuters File Photo)
Paytm Payment Gateway processes payments from Paytm Payments Bank-issued instruments such as Paytm Wallet(Reuters File Photo)
business

At 740 million, Paytm transactions surpass pre-covid level

By Tarush Bhalla, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:41 AM IST
  • The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online payments, fuelling growth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The idea is to decriminalize 12 offences that will be dealt with by an in-house adjudication mechanism rather than the NCLT.(Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
The idea is to decriminalize 12 offences that will be dealt with by an in-house adjudication mechanism rather than the NCLT.(Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
business

MCA may decriminalise minor, technical LLP violations

By Gireesh Chandra Prasad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:31 AM IST
  • The Bill is expected to offer relief on certain fees and penalty for defaults to small LLPs defined on the basis of their total contribution and sales.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the Future Group’s Rs.24,713 crore deal with Reliance Industries Ltd stalled again by a recent Delhi high court order, bankers are preparing loan recast proposals for Future Group firms(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
With the Future Group’s Rs.24,713 crore deal with Reliance Industries Ltd stalled again by a recent Delhi high court order, bankers are preparing loan recast proposals for Future Group firms(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
business

Debt-hit Future Lifestyle likely to get a lifeline from lenders

By Shayan Ghosh, Kalpana Pathak, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:24 AM IST
  • Future Group owes around $3 billion in loans, which bankers fear may turn sour if the legal battle with Amazon.com Inc. isn’t resolved quickly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Central Consumer Protection Authority has so far issued 37 show cause notices, including to e-tailers and travel portals.(File Photo)
The Central Consumer Protection Authority has so far issued 37 show cause notices, including to e-tailers and travel portals.(File Photo)
business

As shopping goes online, e-commerce disputes rise to unprecedented levels

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:08 AM IST
  • E-commerce disputes raised by buyers through the national consumer helpline have outstripped complaints with regard to offline purchases, data from the consumer affairs ministry shows
READ FULL STORY
Close
VW entered the Indian market in 2001 through vehicles under the Skoda brand from its Czech Republic unit.(Reuters)
VW entered the Indian market in 2001 through vehicles under the Skoda brand from its Czech Republic unit.(Reuters)
business

Cheaper models to fuel Volkswagen’s India drive

By Malyaban Ghosh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:09 AM IST
  • The world’s largest automaker is ramping up local sourcing of auto parts to offer more affordable ownership costs as it prepares to start selling the Kushaq mid-sized sport-utility vehicle in July.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The telecom department will issue the final list of approved manufacturers on a portal that will be launched in June.(REUTERS)
The telecom department will issue the final list of approved manufacturers on a portal that will be launched in June.(REUTERS)
business

Chinese vendors may supply gear to India

By Ishita Guha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:06 AM IST
  • Barring Chinese vendors could have cost implications for telcos, especially as India prepares for the rollout of 5G wireless service later this year or early 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a 2007 report of RBI’s technical group set up to review state legislations on money lending, all states require registration or license to carry out money lending.. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo(REUTERS)
According to a 2007 report of RBI’s technical group set up to review state legislations on money lending, all states require registration or license to carry out money lending.. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Government planning crackdown on apps offering cash loans online

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Binayak Dasgupta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:23 AM IST
  • The central bank constituted on January 13 a working group on digital lending, including lending through online platforms and mobile apps, after such reports poured in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While tariffs were suspended on some spirits, the EU's 25% tariff on American whiskey remains in place, and the rate is set to double to 50% in June. (AP File Photo )
While tariffs were suspended on some spirits, the EU's 25% tariff on American whiskey remains in place, and the rate is set to double to 50% in June. (AP File Photo )
business

US whiskey makers face worsening hangover from trade dispute

AP, Louisville
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:49 PM IST
American whiskey makers have been caught up in the trans-Atlantic trade dispute since mid-2018, when the EU imposed tariffs on American whiskey and other US products in response to Trump's decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The household debt to GDP ratio, which has been steadily increasing since Q1 of FY19, has jumped sharply to 37.1 in Q2 of FY21 from 35.4 in Q1, according to RBI report.(Mint File Photo )
The household debt to GDP ratio, which has been steadily increasing since Q1 of FY19, has jumped sharply to 37.1 in Q2 of FY21 from 35.4 in Q1, according to RBI report.(Mint File Photo )
business

Household debt soars to 37.1% of GDP, savings plunge 10.4% in Q2: RBI report

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:42 PM IST
The RBI house economists said normally when the economy stalls or contract, household savings go up and when the economy recovers it falls as people become more confident of spending.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view shows the damaged site of Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019.(REUTERS)
A view shows the damaged site of Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019.(REUTERS)
business

Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to $49 billion

AP, Dubai
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Saudi Arabian Oil Co. on Sunday released its financial results a year after the pandemic sent the price of oil crashing to all-time lows as people stopped moving around the world to slow the spread of the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP