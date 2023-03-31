Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on March 31: Check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on March 31: Check rates in your city

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Mar 31, 2023 07:30 AM IST

Petrol and diesel costs in Chennai are ₹102.63 and ₹94.24 per litre, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices in India stayed steady on Friday continuing the almost 10-month long trend. In Mumbai, petrol can be bought for 106.31 per litre and diesel for 94.27. Petrol retails at 96.72 per litre while diesel stands at 89.62 per litre in Delhi.

The Centre cut excise duty by ₹8 per litre on petrol and ₹6 per litre on diesel in May 2022.
Petrol and diesel costs in Chennai are 102.63 and 94.24 per litre, respectively. The price of a litre of petrol in Kolkata is 106.03, while diesel’s rate is 92.76 per litre.

After the Centre cut excise duty by 8 per litre on petrol and 6 per litre on diesel in May 2022, Maharashtra reduced the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 5 and 3 per litre. Meanwhile, Punjab brought in a levy of 90 paise per litre on fuel prices while Kerala announced cess on petrol, diesel and liquor.

Here are the fuel rates in other cities:

CITYPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
Lucknow96.5789.76
Bengaluru101.9487.89
JAIPUR108.4893.72
BHOPAL108.6593.90
Gurugram97.1890.05

Fuel rates, which vary according to a state’s local taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges, are changed everyday at 6 am by oil marketing companies in line with foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices.Earlier, petrol and diesel prices were revised over a fortnight.

Oil headed for a weekly surge of more than 7% as an ongoing disruption to Iraqi exports tightened the market ahead of US inflation data. Oil still remains on track for a fifth monthly loss, primarily due to a banking crisis that rippled through markets earlier in the month, though the worst of the turmoil now appears over, Reuters reported.

Story Saved
Friday, March 31, 2023
