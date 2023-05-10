Petrol, diesel prices on May 10: What are the latest rates in your city?
Continuing an eleven-month trend of price stability, the cost of petrol and diesel stayed unchanged on Wednesday. In India, petrol prices are revised daily at 6 am by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum based on the international prices.
The petrol and diesel prices in the national capital Delhi hovered at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62, respectively, while in the financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at ₹106.31 per litre and diesel at ₹94.27 per litre.
In Chennai, petrol is being sold at ₹102.63 per litre while diesel costs ₹94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol can be bought at ₹106.03 per litre and diesel for ₹92.76 per litre.
Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in major cities of the country:
|CITY
|PETROL (Rs/LITRE)
|DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
|BENGALURU
|101.94
|87.89
|JAIPUR
|108.67
|93.89
|NOIDA
|96.64
|89.82
|PATNA
|107.24
|94.04
|HYDERABAD
|109.66
|97.82
The price breakup of petrol is as follows: Price at which distributors buy from OMCs+excise duty+dealer's commission+ value added tax levied by the state government= Petrol price.
The previous pan-India revision to petrol and diesel rates was done on May 21 last year, when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 per litre and Rs. 6 per litre, respectively.