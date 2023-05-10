Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on May 10: What are the latest rates in your city?

Petrol, diesel prices on May 10: What are the latest rates in your city?

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta
May 10, 2023

Petrol, diesel prices: The petrol and diesel prices in the national capital Delhi hovered at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62, respectively.

Continuing an eleven-month trend of price stability, the cost of petrol and diesel stayed unchanged on Wednesday. In India, petrol prices are revised daily at 6 am by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum based on the international prices.

Petrol, diesel prices: In India, petrol prices are revised daily at 6 am by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). (ANI)

The petrol and diesel prices in the national capital Delhi hovered at 96.72 and 89.62, respectively, while in the financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at 106.31 per litre and diesel at 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol is being sold at 102.63 per litre while diesel costs 94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol can be bought at 106.03 per litre and diesel for 92.76 per litre.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in major cities of the country:

CITYPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
BENGALURU101.9487.89
JAIPUR108.6793.89
NOIDA96.6489.82
PATNA107.2494.04
HYDERABAD109.6697.82

The price breakup of petrol is as follows: Price at which distributors buy from OMCs+excise duty+dealer's commission+ value added tax levied by the state government= Petrol price.

The previous pan-India revision to petrol and diesel rates was done on May 21 last year, when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 per litre and Rs. 6 per litre, respectively.

May 10, 2023
