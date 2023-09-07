Planning air travel? Check IndiGo Janmashtami discounts on domestic and international flights

IndiGo has announced its Janmashtami sale, featuring exciting discounts for customers, available until Saturday. During this promotion, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 10% on flights between September 14 and March 31. Passengers must book their flights at least 7 days before their intended travel date to take advantage of these discounts. Indigo Janmashtami sale (AFP File Photo)

"The Janmashtami sale caters to travellers of all kinds, whether you're planning a domestic escape or an international voyage. This offer encompasses both domestic and international flights, including IndiGo's codeshare connections, providing passengers with a diverse range of options to embark on exciting journeys. It's the perfect opportunity for travellers to turn their travel aspirations into cherished memories," the company stated in a press statement.

According to Vedic chronology, this year marks the 5,250th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. According to the Panchang, Janmashtami celebrations began last night (Wednesday) at 11:57 pm and concluded at 12:42 am on Thursday.

To make air travel more budget-friendly, IndiGo is offering flight discounts of up to 10%, as well as a prepaid discount of up to 50% on seat selection.

"As IndiGo embarks on its 18th year, it remains committed to setting new industry standards, enhancing customer satisfaction, and providing unparalleled travel experiences, all with the goal of creating more unforgettable moments and fostering stronger connections with its passengers," the airline emphasized.

Additionally, in light of traffic restrictions imposed in Delhi due to the G20 Summit, which the national capital will host on September 9 and 10, IndiGo announced one-time waivers for people travelling to or from the city on its flights.

IndiGo's offer comes a day after Air India, owned by the Tata Group, also announced a one-time waiver for those scheduled to fly with them to or from Delhi between September 7 and 11.

