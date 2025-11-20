PM-KISAN 21st installment released: Check your ₹2,000 deposit status now

In a significant move to bolster the financial stability of the nation's agricultural community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially released the 21st installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 19 November. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the release of 21st instalment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and the inauguration of South India Natural Farming Summit-2025, in Coimbatore on Wednesday, 19 November 2025. (DPR PMO)

This massive direct benefit transfer saw the disbursement of over ₹18,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmer beneficiaries across India. The release underscores the government’s continued commitment to providing crucial financial support to eligible farming families.

Understanding the PM-KISAN Scheme Launched on 24 February 2019, the PM-KISAN yojana is one of the world's largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes. It aims to provide substantial income support to all eligible landholding farmer families.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary family receives a total financial assistance of ₹6,000 per annum. This amount is paid out in three equal installments of ₹2,000, typically disbursed every four months, corresponding to different farming cycles.

The recently released fund marks the 21st such installment, reinforcing a lifeline that aids farmers in purchasing essential farm inputs and meeting other critical expenses, such as education, medical needs, and marriage.

The scale of the scheme is enormous. Prior to this latest transfer, over ₹3.70 lakh crore had already been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmer families across 20 previous installments. This consistent, timely influx of capital has played a pivotal role in strengthening the agricultural sector and promoting prosperity in rural areas.

Essential Eligibility and Verification To ensure that the financial aid reaches only genuine and eligible farmers, the government has instituted strict requirements. To qualify for the PM-KISAN disbursements, beneficiaries must ensure two critical steps are complete:

1. Land Details Seeding: The details of the farmer's cultivable land must be accurately seeded (linked) on the scheme's official portal.

2. Aadhaar-Bank Account Linking: The beneficiary’s bank account must be mandatorily linked with their Aadhaar number. This crucial step is often verified through the mandatory e-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) process, which minimizes fraud and ensures transfers are direct and secure.

The Union Agriculture Ministry has periodically undertaken special saturation campaigns at the village level to verify and include all eligible land-owning farmers under the scheme, emphasizing transparency and comprehensive coverage.

How to Check Your ₹ 2,000 Status Eligible farmers can easily verify if the ₹2,000 installment has been credited to their account using several convenient methods:

1. Via the Official PM-KISAN Website

Visit the official PM-KISAN website: https://pmkisan.gov.in.

Navigate to the 'Farmers Corner' section and click on the 'Know Your Status' tab.

Enter your PM-KISAN ID, Aadhaar number, or registered mobile number.

Fill in the Captcha code and click 'Get Status'.

The page will display your current beneficiary status, including the date and time of credit for the 21st installment. 2. Via the PM-KISAN Mobile App:

Download and install the official PM-KISAN mobile app from the Play Store.

Select the 'Beneficiary Status' option.

Enter your registered mobile or Aadhaar number to view your installment history and latest credit status. 3. Via Bank Channels:

Check for SMS or email updates from your bank (if subscribed).

Use mobile banking, update your passbook at a local branch, or check digital bank account statements. Did Not Receive the Installment? What to Do If you are an eligible beneficiary but your installment status shows as rejected, pending, or on hold, you should seek immediate assistance.

The official channels for redressal are your local Agriculture Office or the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC). Officials there can help resolve issues related to seeding, incomplete KYC, bank detail mismatches, or Aadhaar verification failures, ensuring you receive the much-needed financial support.