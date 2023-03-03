PM KISAN scheme: Now, beneficiaries can change name as per Aadhaar. Check steps

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently disbursed Rs.16,800 crore to nearly 80 million farmers through direct benefit transfer under the “PM-KISAN” scheme. This is the scheme's 13th installment. The 11th and 12th installments of the PM-KISAN scheme were released in May and October of 2022, respectively.

If you are a PM-KISAN scheme beneficiary and want to change your name according to Aadhaar, follow these simple steps.

-Visit the official website of Prime Minister KISAN.

-Find "Change Beneficiary Name as per Aadhaar" under the "Farmers Corner" section on the portal's home page and enter Aadhaar number, as described on the website under PM Kisan new version.

-The application will then validate the submitted Aadhaar number against the database.

-If your Aadhaar number is already in use, confirm (Yes/No) whether you want to change your name.

If the Aadhaar number is not found in the database, a message will be displayed "The entered Aadhaar number is not in the database. Please contact the district/village level officer for more information."

If you select "yes," the following farmer information will be displayed:

Registration Number

Farmer Name

Mobile Number

Sub-district

Village

Aadhaar Number

- You must click on the e-KYC link and complete the e-KYC.

- It will then direct you to complete the e-KYC procedure, and the PM KISAN database will be updated with the farmer's information retrieved from Aadhaar. The database will be updated with demographic data such as name, gender, date of birth, address, Aadhar number, and father's or husband's name.

-After successfully completing e-KYC, the status of Aadhaar seeding can be checked through NPCI. If Aadhaar is associated with a bank account, records will be forwarded for further processing. If the Aadhaar seeding status is "No," you will receive an email with instructions on how to link your Aadhaar number to a bank account.

What is PM-KISAN scheme

The government under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) scheme provides income support of Rs. 6,000 per year to farmers with a valid enrolment under the scheme, which is paid in three equal cash transfers of 2,000 - one every four months. It was launched on February 24, 2019, with the payment of the first installment.

