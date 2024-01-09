PM Modi, CEO of UAE-based DP World discuss potential investment plans in India

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with the Group Chairman and CEO of Emirati multinational logistics company DP World, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, where they discussed plans to further bolster investment in India. HT Image

In a post on X, PMO said the discussions revolved especially around creating sustainable, green, and energy-efficient ports, and world-class sustainable logistic infrastructure.

After the meeting with the prime minister, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem said his Group has invested almost two-and-a-half billion dollars and is going to invest more in the next three years.

"We have a long history in India we are more committed," Sulayem said.

"As a market and as a trade partner India is respected around the world. We are also discussing specific areas and lands around the world in Africa mainly for Indian entrepreneurs to manufacture."

"Tanzania, Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Central Africa, East Africa and this is something we're going to do now encouraging Indian companies to manufacture in the designated area, and these are the main issues we discussed today."

DP World is in India for for close to two decades now.

"Our operation and knowledge of the market gives us the courage and the confidence and the policies of prime minister," the CEO said.

Speaking on CEPA agreement and how it benefitted the two countries, he said, "India anyway enjoys an amazing relation. After the signing of the CEPA agreement, a lot of products are today going even more to India and more from our country to India."

It would be important to see what fresh investment plans DP World commits here at the Vibrant Gujarat summit.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was initiated by Narendra Modi in 2003, then chief minister, to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry. The tenth edition of the Summit will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024. For the smooth conduct of the event, several committees have been formed to look after various aspects of the summit. (ANI)