PM Modi congratulates RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das for receiving 'A+' global rating: 'Recognition of leadership'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das for being rated "A+" globally for the second year in a row. PM Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “Congratulations to RBI Governor Shri @DasShaktikanta for this feat, and that too for the second time. This is a recognition of his leadership at the RBI and his work towards ensuring economic growth and stability.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das are seen. (PTI)

The rating was awarded by Global Finance's Central Banker Report Cards 2024 which has been publishing the Central Banker Report Cards since 1994. The list ranks central bank governors of almost 100 important nations, regions, and districts which includes European Union, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Bank of Central African States and the Central Bank of West African States.

The scale of "A+" to "F" scale is used to grade performance in areas like managing interest rates, controlling inflation, economic growth objectives as well as maintaining currency stability.