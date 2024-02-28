PM Modi releases PM-Kisan's 16th installment: Here’s how to check status online

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released the 16th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman- Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme worth ₹21,000 crore to over nine crore beneficiary farmers from Maharashtra's Yavatmal. The amount was transferred to the beneficiary's bank account through DBT. The 16th installment of the PM-Kisan programme was released on Feb 28, 2024.(Representative image)

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that his government will focus on four biggest priorities to make India a developed country by 2047. "We have outlined four biggest priorities to make India a developed country by 2047. We will focus on the poor, farmers, youth and women power in pursuit of our vision to take the country to its promised heights. Today, farmers are getting all sorts of irrigation support while the poor are getting concrete roofs over their heads. Women across village are receiving income support while public infrastrucure is being developed in line with the aspirations of the youth," he said.

He added that ₹3,800 crore has been transferred separately to the accounts of farmers in Maharashtra.

"Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, more than ₹3 lakh crore has been deposited in the accounts of 11 crore farmers across the country. The farmers have received ₹30,000 crore, of which ₹900 crore has been wired directly to the accounts of farmers in Yavatmal," he added.

Meanwhile, all the beneficiaries are required to complete their account eKYC compliance to get the installment. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal or the nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric-based eKYC

Steps to check the name on beneficiary list:

1. Visit the official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ .

2. Navigate to a yellow-coloured tab "Dashboard" above the map of India. A new page will open.

3. Select your respective state, district, Sub-District and village. Click on Show button

Steps to check if the installment is credited:

1. Visit PM Kisan's official website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ .

2. On the right corner, click the 'Beneficiary status' tab, a new page will open.

3. Select any one option between Aadhaar Number, Bank Account Number. Through this, you can check whether the amount has been credited to your account.

Under PM-KISAN, the government provides income support of ₹6,000 a year to farmers with a valid enrolment, paid in three equal cash transfers of ₹2,000 -- one every four months. It was launched on 24 February 2019, when the first instalment was paid. The PM-KISAN funds are deposited directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

The farmers who have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefits under the PM-KISAN scheme. Institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government, Public Sector Undertakings and Government Autonomous bodies are excluded from the scheme. Moreover, doctors, engineers, advocates and pensioners with a pension of over ₹10,000 a month are also not eligible for the scheme.