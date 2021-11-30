PM Modi to inaugurate global fintech event on Friday: Participants and theme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a leadership forum on Financial Technology (FinTech) on Friday, December 3. It will bring together business leaders, policymakers and leading minds to find solutions in the fintech field for inclusive growth.

According to a statement by the government, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the forum at 10am via video conferencing. The agenda of the forum will focus on the theme of 'Beyond'.

“It will have various sub-themes including FinTech beyond boundaries, with governments and businesses focussing beyond the geographical boundaries in the development of global stack to promote financial inclusiveness, FinTech beyond Finance, by having convergence with emerging areas such as SpaceTech, among others," the statement further said.

Representatives of more than 70 countries are expected to take part in the forum. These include finance minister of Malaysia Tengku Zafrul Aziz, finance minister of Indonesia Mulyani Indrawati, minister of creative economy of Indonesia Sandiaga S Uno, chairman and MD, Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, and chairman and CEO SoftBank Group Masayoshi Son.

These thought leaders will discuss and come up with actionable insights into how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the fintech industry for inclusive growth.

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has asked universities and colleges to encourage participation in the event. Tuesday is the last day for students to register for the event. The Call for Action papers should be sent by December 18.