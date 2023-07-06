PM Modi to inaugurate wildlife-friendly highway projects in Chhattisgarh | List of other such initiatives
PM Modi will inaugurate the construction of three National Highway projects in Chhattisgarh, including a 2.8 km long tunnel with animal passes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Chhattisgarh on Friday, where he will inaugurate the construction of three National Highway projects for the Chhattisgarh section of the 6-lane Greenfield Raipur - Visakhapatnam corridor. A notable aspect of these projects is the inclusion of a 2.8 km long, 6-lane tunnel equipped with 27 animal passes and 17 monkey canopies in the Udanti Wildlife Sanctuary area, allowing unhindered movement of wildlife.
“It has been the vision of PM Modi to minimise the impact of highway development on wildlife,” an official statement said.
This dedicated infrastructure for wildlife safety and preservation is integrated into many highway development projects across India. An example of this approach is the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, where PM Modi laid the foundation stone in December 2021. This corridor will feature Asia's largest wildlife elevated corridor spanning 12 km, facilitating unrestricted movement for wildlife.
Here is the compiled and comprehensive list of similar projects that emphasise the development of dedicated infrastructure for wildlife along with the construction of National Highways/Expressways.
1. Haridwar-Dehradun Section of NH-58 & 72 731 m combined structure in Motichur Corridors, 2-Elephant Underpasses at Lal Tappar & Teen Pani on NH-72 and NH-58
2. Ganeshpur-Dehradun NH-72A 4 underpasses, 11.6 km elevated corridor, 360 m tunnel
3. MP/MH-Seoni Section of NH-7 1400-meter elevated corridor, multiple underpasses, noise barrier
4. MP/MH Border to Mansar Section of NH-7 3 animal underpasses, structures, minor bridges, culverts
5. Delhi-Vadodara Expressway in Rajasthan NH-148N 2.7 km elevated corridor, animal underpasses, cut-cover
6. VME Phase II Land Bridge/Animal overpass, dedicated animal crossings, vehicular underpasses
7. SPUR of VME Land Bridge/Animal overpass, dedicated animal crossings, vehicular underpasses
8. Raipur-Vishakhpatnam in Chhattisgarh 2.79 km tunnel, 27 underpasses, monkey ladder 17
9. Raipur-Vishakhpatnam in Orissa 2 tunnels (6.29 km), 14 underpasses, monkey ladder
10. Raipur-Vishakhpatnam in Andhra Pradesh Viaduct cum elephant underpasses
11. Chenani-Nashri Tunnel 8.98 km tunnel, 1.91 km approaches
12. Quazigund - Banihal Tunnel 8.45 km tunnels, 6.90 km approaches
13. Ramban-Banihal 6 tunnel of 2.967 km length
14. Bangalore-Vijayawada 3.75 km tunnel, 2.5 km viaducts, underpasses
15. Panvel-Indapur Section of NH-17 (Old) NH-66 (New) 4 underpasses, 19 box culverts, monkey ladder
16. Gwalior-Shivpuri section of NH-3 Elevated corridor and underpass 5.5 km passing through the wildlife sanctuary
17. Gujarat-MP Border to Indore Section of NH-59 Underpass, fencing for 9.04 km through wildlife sanctuary
18. Varanasi-Kolkata in Jharkhand Total 82 structures in Jharkhand Elevated corridor, underpass, viaduct, increased bridge lengths
19. Varanasi-Kolkata in Bihar Tunnel, elevated corridor
20. Kaithalghat-Simla Tunnel
21. Hapur-Garhmukteshwar Section of NH-24 Underpass, tunnel
22. 6-laning of Vadakkanchery-Thrissur section of NH47 Increase the length of 1 Major bridge Tunnel - 1.0 Km
23. Belgaum-Khanpur Section of NH-4A (Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary) 05 underpasses, increased dimension of culverts and bridges, noise and light barrier
24. Yamunanagar-Panchkula section of NH-73 2 eco-ducts, fencing, increased dimension of culverts and bridges, noise barrier
25. Gujarat-MP Border to Jalgaon section of NH-6 Underpass, monkey ladder, fencing, increased dimension of culverts and bridges, noise barrier
26. Cuttack-Angul section of NH-42 Underpass, fencing, increased dimension of culverts and bridges
27. Panikuli-Rimuli section of NH-215 6 underpasses, fencing, increased dimension of culverts and bridges
28. Rimuli-Rajamunda section of NH-215 2 underpasses, fencing, increased dimension of culverts and bridges
29. Uncha Nagla Dholpur Section of NH-123 Underpass, fencing, increased dimension of culverts and bridges
30. Chhatisgarh/MH Border-Wanganga Bridge of NH-6 3 underpasses, fencing, increased dimension of culverts and bridges
31. Four Laning of Solapur Bijapur section of NH 13 3 underpasses
32. Haridwar-Nagina underpasses, elevated corridor
33. NH 347BG- Indore to Balwara 2 tunnels, 4 viaduct having length of 1590 m for animal crossing. Increase in length of 4 nos. Major bridges
34. Heron River to Sindur section NH-12 3 underpass 1 elevated corridor, increasing the length of box culvert
35. 4 laning of 12 km stretch in Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary Elevated corridor, underpasses and increasing the dimension of box culvert
36. Ranchi-Jamshedpur section 7 underpasses
37. Mancherial to Telangana/Maharashtra Border 2 underpasses
38. Nagpur- Umred Bhiwapur Elevated corridor
39. Bengaluru Hasan to Mangalore NH-75 2 underpasses
40. Bengaluru-Mysore Madikeri -Mangalore NH-275 2 underpasses, 3 overpasses (ecoduct)
41. Chitradugra-Hospet- Bijapur NH-50 5 underpasses
42. Tunikur to Shivamogga NH-206 7 underpasses
43. Khammam to Mangalore NH-565 Increasing the dimension of box culvert
44. Rewa to Jabalpur Section 5 underpasses
45. Itarsi Betul 5 underpasses, elevated corridor, overpass/ Eco-duct
46. Gwalior Shivpuri Section 9 underpasses and elevated corridor
47. Sanchore to Santalpur 1 elevated corridor and 12 underpasses
48. Sawaimadhopur- Sheopur 9 underpasses
49. Ambikapur-Bilaspur 8 underpasses
50. Kawardha —Raipur New NH-30 6 underpasses
51. Delhi-Katra in Punjab Increase the length of major bridge with longer span and viaduct
