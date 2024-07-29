PNB share price rises 6% post Q1 results: Is there more upside likely?
PNB share price: PNB share price opened at ₹124.86 today almost 4% higher than previous close of ₹119.95.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) share price rose over 6% today (July 29) post Q1 results in which the lender reported highest-ever quarterly standalone profit of ₹3,252 crore. PNB saw an increase in interest revenue and a decrease of bad loans and net profit rose 159 per cent year on year.
Read more: ITR filing deadline: What happens if you miss filing returns by July 31 this year?
Net interest income (NII) increased 10.2% to ₹10,476.2 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year from ₹9,504.3 crore in the same period last year.
PNB share price opened at ₹124.86 today almost 4% higher than previous close of ₹119.95. The bank's share price continued to gain to intraday highs of ₹128.10.
Read more: August 2024 bank holidays: Banks are closed for 13 days this month, check state-wise list
What analysts have said on PNB share price?
Jefferies India Pvt ltd put a target price of ₹150 for the PNB stock indicating around 20% upside.
The brokerage said that it remains positive on lower slippages at 0.8% which though were offset by higher recoveries and it sees credit costs staying low for 1-2 years. Jefferies gave Punjab National Bank (PNB) share ‘Buy’ tag with target of ₹150.
Read more: Sensex hits record high, Nifty rises above 24,900 for the first time
Motilal Oswal Financial Services put target price for Punjab National Bank (PNB) at ₹135.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.