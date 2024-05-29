Porsche’s iconic 61-year old 911 sports car goes hybrid for the first time

Porsche unveiling the latest iteration of the 911 is historically significant as it marks the end of the iconic sports car being powered purely by ICE engines. The 911 has been in production for 61 years, spread over seven generations. The all new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS(Porsche)

This generation, codenamed the 992.2, features a brand new 3.6-litre turbocharged 6-cylinder boxer engine, with the highlight being an electric motor mounted to the 8-speed dual-clutch PDK gearbox powered by a liquid-cooled 400V lithium-ion battery pack.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The combined power output for the new hybrid system called the Porsche T-Hybrid tech is 541 PS (533.6 BHP) with 610 NM of torque. The system also includes a new electric turbocharger replacing the traditional twin turbo setup.

Porsche claims the GTS can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 312 km/h. The car also features rear-wheel steering and PASM sports suspension for improved driving dynamics.

All this has helped the GTS set an official lap time of 7 mins 16.93 seconds on Germany’s Nürburgring, a historic racetrack now used to benchmark the performance of vehicles. The GTS was 8.7 seconds quicker than its predecessor and just 4 seconds behind the Porsche 918 Spyder, which once held the official production car lap record on the same track.

In contrast, the base 911 Carrera features a revamped 3-litre twin-turbo boxer engine with 394 PS (388.6 BHP) and 450 Nm of torque.

Design-wise, the 911 gets new LED Matrix headlights, updated bumpers, and a new rear light bar with Porsche badging, with the revamped interiors now featuring a 12.6-inch all-digital driver's display instead of having an analogue tachometer like the previous generation, and also an updated 10.9-inch infotainment system.

This new generation of the 911 is expected to be launched in India late 2024 or early 2025.