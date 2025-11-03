Q2 Results Today LIVE: Bharti Airtel profit jumps 14%, Wockhardt swings to profit
Q2 FY26 Results Today: Bharti Airtel, Titan, Power Grid, Ambuja Cements, Tata Consumer are announcing their quarterly results today. Track the live updates and latest news here.
India Inc’s Q2 FY26 earnings season is in full swing, with companies across sectors unveiling their July-September scorecards.
From IT majors and banks to automakers, FMCG, and new-age technology firms, Corporate India’s results are offering crucial insights into demand trends, margin pressures, and the broader economic pulse.
HT Business tracks the key numbers, management commentary, and market reactions as investors assess which sectors are driving growth—and which are losing momentum—in Q2 FY26.
Here’s a list of the prominent companies reporting their quarterly results today:
Bharti Airtel Ltd., Titan Co. Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India, Ambuja Cement, Tata Consumer Products, Godfrey Phillips India, 3M India, Wockhardt, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Kirloskar Brothers, Dodla Dairy.
Q2 Results LIVE: India Inc’s July–September quarter results are rolling in, with leading firms companies such as Bharti Airtel Ltd., Titan Co. Ltd., Power Grid Corp., Ambuja Cement Ltd. and Tata Consumer Ltd. unveiling their Q2 FY26 results. Follow HT Business for live updates, key earnings highlights and sector-wise insights from the results season....Read More
VRL Logistics Q2 Results: Profit up nearly 40%, Revenue dips
Consolidated net profit of VRL Logistics Ltd. rose 39.4% year-on-year to ₹49.9 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, on the back of revenue that fell 0.3% to ₹797 crore, according to an exchange filing on Monday (3 November 2025).
VRL Logistics Q2 Results FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue down 0.3% at ₹797 crore
- EBITDA up 13.6% at ₹151 crore
- EBITDA margin up 240 bps at 19%
- Net profit up 39.4% at ₹49.9 crore
Note: One basis point is one-hundredth of percentage point.
Bharti Airtel Q2 Results LIVE: Profit up 14%, revenue up 5%
Consolidated net profit of Bharti Airtel Ltd. rose 14% sequentially to ₹6,792 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, on the back of revenue that increased 5% to ₹52,145 crore, according to an exchange filing on Monday (3 November 2025).
Bharti Airtel Q2 Results FY26 (Consolidated, QoQ)
- Revenue up 5% at ₹52,145 crore
- EBITDA up 6% at ₹29,561 crore
- EBITDA margin up 40 bps at 56.7%
- Net profit up 14% at ₹6,792 crore
- ARPU up 2.4% at ₹256 crore
Notes: One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. ARPU is short for average revenue per user.
Tata Consumer Q2 Results LIVE: Profit, Revenue see double-digit growth
Consolidated net profit of Tata Consumer Products Ltd. rose 11% year-on-year to ₹404 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, on the back of revenue that increased 17.8% year-on-year to ₹4,966 crore.
Tata Consumer Q2 Results FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue up 17.8% at ₹4,966 crore
- EBITDA up 7.3% at ₹672 crore
- EBITDA margin down 140 bps at 13.5%
- Net profit up 11% at ₹404 crore
Note: One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Get LIVE updates on Maharashtra & Jharkhand election results. Know More.
Ambuja Cement Q2 Results: Profit surges more than three-fold
Net profit of Ambuja Cement Ltd. rose 268% over the year-ago period to ₹479.33 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, even as revenue increased 25% year-on-year to ₹9,129.73 crore.
Ambuja Cement Q2 Results FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue up 25% at ₹9,129.73 crore
- EBITDA up 99% at ₹1,716.11 crore
- EBITDA margin up 700 bps at 18.8%
- Net profit up 268% at ₹1,765.71 crore
Note: One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Wockhardt Q2 Results LIVE: Wockhardt swings back to profit in Q2 FY26
Net profit of Wockhardt Ltd. stood at ₹78 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, as against a loss of ₹22 crore in the year-ago period. That, even as revenue from operations fell 3.3% year-on-year to ₹782 crore.
Wockhardt Q2 Results FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Revenue down 3.3% at ₹782 crore
- EBITDA up 61.8% at ₹178 crore
- EBITDA margin up 920 bps at 22.8%
- Net profit at ₹78 crore vs loss of ₹22 crore
Note: One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Q2 Results LIVE: What does today’s earnings calendar look like
Here’s a list of the key firms reporting their quarterly results today:
Bharti Airtel, Titan, Power Grid Corporation of India, Ambuja Cements, Tata Consumer Products, Godfrey Phillips India, 3M India, Wockhardt, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Kirloskar Brothers, Dodla Dairy.