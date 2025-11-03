Q2 Results Today LIVE: Bharti Airtel profit jumps 14%, Wockhardt swings to profit

Summary

India Inc’s Q2 FY26 earnings season is in full swing, with companies across sectors unveiling their July-September scorecards.

From IT majors and banks to automakers, FMCG, and new-age technology firms, Corporate India’s results are offering crucial insights into demand trends, margin pressures, and the broader economic pulse.

HT Business tracks the key numbers, management commentary, and market reactions as investors assess which sectors are driving growth—and which are losing momentum—in Q2 FY26.

Here’s a list of the prominent companies reporting their quarterly results today:

Bharti Airtel Ltd., Titan Co. Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India, Ambuja Cement, Tata Consumer Products, Godfrey Phillips India, 3M India, Wockhardt, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Kirloskar Brothers, Dodla Dairy.