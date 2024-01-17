close_game
News / Business / Q3 results 2024: Asian Paints, ICICI Prudential, IIFL among 22 firms to post quarterly earnings today

Q3 results 2024: Asian Paints, ICICI Prudential, IIFL among 22 firms to post quarterly earnings today

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Jan 17, 2024 10:54 AM IST

22 companies in India will declare their Q3 results today, including IIFL, Asian Paints, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

Indian stock market remains volatile as listed companies are declaring their quarterly results in January 2024. On Wednesday, as many as 22 firms, including Asian Paints and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, will declare their Q3 results.

ICICI Prudential and Asian Paints will post their Q3 earnings today.
ICICI Prudential and Asian Paints will post their Q3 earnings today.

While the markets opened lower than expected on January 17, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty are likely to witness diverse stock performances as paint and insurance giants will report their earnings for the December 2023 quarter today.

A total of 22 listed companies are set to declare their Q3 results on January 17, with prime focus on Asian Paints, IIFL Finance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. The list of all Q3 results today is mentioned below.

Q3 results 2024 on January 17

  • Asian Paints
  • LTIMindtree
  • ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
  • Oracle Financial Services Software
  • IIFL Finance
  • Alok Industries
  • Happiest Minds Technologies
  • D B Realty
  • Star Housing Finance
  • eMudhra
  • Som Distilleries & Breweries
  • Hindustan Media Ventures
  • Quest Capital Markets
  • Roselabs Finance

Indian stock market show muted start

After rallying for five straight days, the Indian stock market recorded a marginal decline on Tuesday, and a steep fall on Wednesday. After crossing the 73,000 mark, Sensex fell nearly 1000 points on January 17, recorded at a little over 72,160 points in the early trade hours.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 shed 1.11% to 21,789.15 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 1.16% to 72,281.77, as of 10:04 a.m. IST. The biggest loser on the stock market was HDFC Bank on Wednesday, recording a drop of 7 per cent in its share price.

The decline in the stock market and HDFC Bank share price comes just a day after the private lender released its Q3 results, showing stagnant margins for the second straight quarter for Q3 of FY2024.

HDFC Bank, which is India's largest private sector bank, recorded a sequential growth of 2.5 per cent for the quarter ending in December 2023, with a net profit of 16,372.54 crore. Meanwhile, the net interest income grew by 4 per cent last quarter, rising to 28,471 crore.

