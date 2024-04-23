Q4 results today: These 16 companies will post Quarter 4 earnings on April 23
Q4 results today: Tata Consumer Products Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Comp Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd will release Q4 results today.
Q4 results today: The financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 for a total of 16 companies are scheduled to be released today (April 23). These companies are: Tata Consumer Products Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Comp Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Cyient DLM Ltd, Huhtamaki India Ltd, Nelco Ltd, Axita Cotton Ltd, Artson Engineering Ltd, Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd, LKP Securities Ltd, ARO Granite Industries Ltd, Jindal Hotels Ltd, Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd and Bkm Industries Ltd.
Stock market on Monday
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on April 22 rose nearly 1 per cent each amid a rally in Asian and European markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 560.29 points or 0.77 per cent to settle at 73,648.62 and advanced 679.47 points or 0.92 per cent to 73,767.80 while the NSE Nifty rose 189.40 points or 0.86 per cent to 22,336.40.
Reliance Q4 results
Reliance Industries Ltd posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as the net income fell 1.8% to 189.5 billion rupees ($2.3 billion) for the quarter ended March 31 from a year-ago period. Mukesh Ambani said, “Downstream chemical industry experienced increasingly challenging market conditions through the year."
RIL's energy-to-entertainment conglomerate reported a 9.5% climb in revenue to 2.41 trillion rupees while total costs rose 12% to 2.18 trillion rupees while tax expenses surged almost 139%.
