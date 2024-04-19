Q4 results today: Wipro, Jio Finance, HDFC AMC among companies to post earnings
Apr 19, 2024 09:53 AM IST
Q4 results today: Wipro is likely to report muted earnings for fourth quarter as the company is estimated to report consolidated net profit of ₹2,746 crore.
Q4 Results today: Wipro, Hindustan Zinc and Jio Financial Services are among 14 companies which are scheduled to release their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 today (April 19). The companies which will post their Q4 earnings include: Wipro, Jio Financial Services, HDFC Asset Management Company, Hindustan Zinc, KP Green Engineering, Sejal Glass, Sybly Industries, Elecon Engineering, Rajnish Wellness, Roselabs Finance, Rajnish Retail, Amal, Benares Hotels and VL E-Governance & IT Solutions.
All you need to know about the Q4 results:
- Wipro is likely to report muted earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24 as the company is estimated to report a consolidated net profit of ₹2,746 crore in Q4FY24, brokerages said.
- HDFC Asset Management Company is expected to see its Q4 net profit rise 35.2% YoY to ₹508.6 crore. Th company could see a revenue growth of 37.7% YoY to ₹745 crore, it was estimated.
- Hindustan Zinc's Q4 net profit is expected to fall 19.8% YoY to ₹2,080 crore, it was estimated. Revenue may decline 11.9% to ₹7,490 crore, as per Nuvama Institutional Equities.
- Jio Financial Services, Reliance Industries' subsidiary, reported a net profit of ₹293 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year. This was down from previous quarter's ₹668 crore while the company's net interest income was at ₹269 crore for the quarter.
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
