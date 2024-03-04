 Radhika Merchant's message for ‘father figure’ Mukesh Ambani: ‘You have been…’ - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Radhika Merchant's message for ‘father figure’ Mukesh Ambani: ‘You have been…’

Radhika Merchant's message for ‘father figure’ Mukesh Ambani: ‘You have been…’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 04, 2024 08:34 AM IST

Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani pre-wedding: The couple's pre-wedding festivities were held in Janmnagar.

Radhika Merchant said that her soon-to-be father-in-law Mukesh Ambani has been like a father figure to her. In a speech during the three-day pre-wedding festivities at Jamanagar, Radhika Merchant said that Mukesh Ambani supported her relationship Anant Ambani from the start. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani have been together for seven years.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani shares a light moment with Radhika Merchant during the pre-wedding festivities of his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar.(ANI)
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani shares a light moment with Radhika Merchant during the pre-wedding festivities of his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar.(ANI)

Radhika Merchant said, "Mukesh uncle, You have been a father figure in my life from very early on in our relationship, and I truly hope for everybody that they have a champion for their relationship like you have been a champion for ours."

For her father, she said, “Papa, you are the most encouraging man I know. You have built the confidence of the three women around you with the utmost love and care. The example you have set as a father and husband has shaped my life in so many ways, you will never know.”

The couple's pre-wedding festivities were held in Janmnagar. The three-day grand celebration included celebrities like Rihanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, among many others. Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife as well as Ivanka Trump also arrived for the grand celebrations. Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant is expected to take place in July.

