Railways revenue surged by 76% in passenger segment

Updated on Dec 02, 2022 05:06 PM IST

The revenue generated from the reserved passenger segment during this fiscal year so far has increased 50%. It is ₹34,303 crore as compared to ₹22,904 crore during the same period last year.

The Indian Railways carried 352.73 crore passengers in unreserved booking segment so far in this fiscal year.(File Photo / HT)
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar

The Indian Railways registered an increase of 76 per cent in revenue for the passenger segment between April and November, a government statement highlighted on Friday. "The total approximate earnings of Indian Railways on originating basis during April to November 2022 is Rs. 43,324 Crore, registering an increase of 76 per cent in comparison to Rs. 24,631 Crore achieved during the same period last year," the statement by the Ministry of Railways highlighted.

Revenue from reserved and unreserved segments

The revenue generated from the reserved passenger segment during this fiscal year so far has increased by 50 per cent. The figure stood at 34,303 crore, as compared to 22,904 crore during the same period last year. The revenue generated from the unreserved passenger segment between April 1 and November 30 is 9,021 crore as compared to 1,728 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 422 per cent, the statement read.

Increased bookings in reserved and unreserved segments

The Railways Ministry stated that in the reserved passenger segment, the total estimated numbers of passengers who booked tickets during the period between April 1 to November 30 surged by 10 per cent. It stood at 53.65 crore bookings as compared to 48.60 crore during the same period last year.

On the other hand, in the unreserved passenger segment, the approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period April 1 to November 30 have surged by 155 per cent. 352.73 crore passengers booked tickets during this period, compared to 138.13 crore during the same period last year, the statement read.

ALSO READ: Railways planning to reduce fares of Bharat Gaurav trains soon, say officials

Railways Freight revenue shows 16% YoY increase

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Railways said in a release that on cumulative basis from April –November this year, freight loading of 978.72 MT was achieved against last year loading of 903.16 MT during the same period, an improvement of 8%.

It also added that Railways have earned 1,05,905 crore from April to November 2022 against 91,127 crore over last year, showing 16 per cent YoY increase.

‪indian railways‬ revenue rail service ministry of railways + 2 more
