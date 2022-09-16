Ramdev announces Patanjali to float 4 IPOs, expects 1 lakh crore turnover in next five years

Yoga guru Ramdev on Friday announced Patanjali Ayurved will float four initial public offerings (IPO) in the market. During a press conference, Ramdev said the IPOs of Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Wellness, Patanjali Medicine and Patanjali Lifestyle will be floated.

He said Patanjali's turnover is set to reach ₹1 lakh crore in the next five years.



Currently, only one of the group companies, Patanjali Foods Ltd, is listed on the stock market. The group acquired edible oil company Ruchi Soya Industries in 2019 and renamed it Patanjali Foods this year.

During the presser, Ramdev alleged a conspiracy to discredit Patanjali Ayurved. He claimed despite falsehoods and a vicious campaign run against him, people are not ready to believe that Patanjali can do anything wrong.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON