Home / Business / Ratings agency Fitch's warning - two Adani companies face contagion risks

Ratings agency Fitch's warning - two Adani companies face contagion risks

Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Mar 29, 2023 04:28 PM IST

Fitch early last month, however, said it had seen no immediate impact on its ratings of Adani Group entities and their securities. It said on Wednesday "there is no rating impact even now."

Ratings agency Fitch said two Adani Group subsidiaries were exposed to "heightened contagion risks", possibly affecting their financial flexibility, due to weak governance at the parent conglomerate and other companies in the group.

Adani group chairperson Gautam Adani. (REUTERS)
Adani group chairperson Gautam Adani. (REUTERS)

Adani Transmission Ltd and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone "would be capped at current rating level of 'BBB-/Stable' till alleged concerns are ironed out," Fitch said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Also Read| Adani refutes reports on debt repayment concerns as shares slide

Short-seller Hindenburg Research's Jan. 24 report alleged improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by the ports-to-energy conglomerate - charges it has denied.

Seven listed firms of the Adani Group have shed over $120 billion in market value since the report was published.

Fitch early last month, however, said it had seen no immediate impact on its ratings of Adani Group entities and their securities. It said on Wednesday "there is no rating impact even now."

Also Read| LIC plans to limit investment exposure post Adani share rout: Report

It also said contagion risk was lower for restricted groups including Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd and Mumbai International Airport, as their credit profile was supported by "structural enhancements," including limits on debt.

Fitch defines restricted groups as rated entities that benefit from defined cash flow waterfall and other structural protections.

"There would not be any capping on those (the rating for the restricted groups) if other credit factors support higher than 'BBB-' rating," Fitch said. It also said in its report, "cash flow generation from January 2023 to March 2024 will boost the liquidity of the groups."

Most Adani group companies gained on Wednesday after a drop in the previous session following a report that said the conglomerate was seeking to renegotiate debt, which the group refuted. [.BO]

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Sonia Cheema, Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Shinjini Ganguli)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gautam adani adani group fitch ratings + 1 more
gautam adani adani group fitch ratings
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out