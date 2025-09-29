Edit Profile
    Shirish Chandra Murmu appointed new RBI deputy governor for three years

    Shirish Chandra Murmu, currently serving as executive director, will replace M. Rajeswar Rao who is set to retire this week as RBI deputy governor.

    Updated on: Sep 29, 2025 12:46 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    India has appointed Shirish Chandra Murmu as the new deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years, according to a government notice released on Monday.

    A man walks past the RBI logo at RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (Shashank Parade/PTI)
    A man walks past the RBI logo at RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (Shashank Parade/PTI)

    Murmu, currently serving as an executive director at the central bank, will replace M. Rajeswar Rao, who is set to retire this week.

    The appointment will take effect on 9 October for a period of three years.

    As the new RBI deputy governor, Murmu will likely take charge of one or more of the key portfolios—banking regulation, financial markets, monetary policy —though his precise allotment is yet to be announced.

    The central bank has four deputy governors, spanning departments including monetary policy, financial markets regulations, banking supervision and regulations.

    As RBI's executive director, Murmu handles senior oversight and high-level administrative, regulatory policy functions within the RBI’s organisational structure, according to the central bank's website.

    In the secretary’s department, his work would typically involve coordination across departments, governance matters, and ensuring regulatory compliance and internal administration.

