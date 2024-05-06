MUMBAI, , Money Market Operations as on May 03, 2024 RBI MONEY MARKET OPERATIONS

Volume

Weighted

Average Rate

Range

A. Overnight Segment

5,043.00

6.37

5.50-6.80 I. Call Money

817.40

6.15

5.50-6.24 II. Triparty Repo

2,936.60

6.38

6.00-6.59 III. Market Repo

68.00

6.20

6.20-6.20 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

1,221.00

6.51

6.50-6.80 B. Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

9,669.16

6.45

5.40-6.50 II. Term Money@@

1,354.00

-

6.75-7.00 III. Triparty Repo

306,757.55

6.35

6.26-6.70 IV. Market Repo

169,716.10

6.38

1.00-6.75 V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

- RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor

Maturity Date

Amount

Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility , Marginal Standing Facility & Standing Deposit Facility I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate

2. Variable Rate&

Main Operation

Repo

Fri, 03/05/2024

14

Fri, 17/05/2024

157,698.00

6.51 Reverse Repo

Fine Tuning Operations

Repo

Reverse Repo

3. MSF#

Fri, 03/05/2024

1

Sat, 04/05/2024

4,924.00

6.75

Fri, 03/05/2024

2

Sun, 05/05/2024

0.00

6.75

Fri, 03/05/2024

3

Mon, 06/05/2024

1,637.00

6.75 4. SDFΔ#

Fri, 03/05/2024

1

Sat, 04/05/2024

98,163.00

6.25

Fri, 03/05/2024

2

Sun, 05/05/2024

0.00

6.25

Fri, 03/05/2024

3

Mon, 06/05/2024

4,809.00

6.25 5. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection /absorption ]* 61,287.00

II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate

2. Variable Rate&

Main Operation

Repo

Reverse Repo

Fine Tuning Operations

Repo

Reverse Repo

3. MSF#

4. SDFΔ#

5. On Tap Targeted Long Term Repo Operations€ Mon, 14/06/2021

1096

Fri, 14/06/2024

320.00

4.00 Mon, 30/08/2021

1095

Thu, 29/08/2024

50.00

4.00 Mon, 13/09/2021

1095

Thu, 12/09/2024

200.00

4.00 Mon, 27/09/2021

1095

Thu, 26/09/2024

600.00

4.00 Mon, 04/10/2021

1095

Thu, 03/10/2024

350.00

4.00 Mon, 15/11/2021

1095

Thu, 14/11/2024

250.00

4.00 Mon, 27/12/2021

1095

Thu, 26/12/2024

2,275.00

4.00 6. Special Long-Term Repo Operations for Small Finance Banks £

Mon, 17/05/2021

1095

Thu, 16/05/2024

400.00

4.00 Tue, 15/06/2021

1095

Fri, 14/06/2024

490.00

4.00 Thu, 15/07/2021

1093

Fri, 12/07/2024

750.00

4.00 Tue, 17/08/2021

1095

Fri, 16/08/2024

250.00

4.00 Wed, 15/09/2021

1094

Fri, 13/09/2024

150.00

4.00 Mon, 15/11/2021

1095

Thu, 14/11/2024

105.00

4.00 Mon, 22/11/2021

1095

Thu, 21/11/2024

100.00

4.00 Mon, 29/11/2021

1095

Thu, 28/11/2024

305.00

4.00 Mon, 13/12/2021

1095

Thu, 12/12/2024

150.00

4.00 Mon, 20/12/2021

1095

Thu, 19/12/2024

100.00

4.00 Mon, 27/12/2021

1095

Thu, 26/12/2024

255.00

4.00 D. Standing Liquidity Facility Availed from RBI$

9,210.39

E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection /absorption ]* 16,310.39

F. Net liquidity injected [injection /absorption ]* 77,597.39

RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks Cash balances with RBI as on

May 03, 2024

961,716.53

Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

May 03, 2024

974,109.00

H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥

May 03, 2024

157,698.00

I. Net durable liquidity [surplus /deficit ] as on

April 19, 2024

180,973.00

@ Based on Reserve Bank of India / Clearing Corporation of India Limited . - Not Applicable / No Transaction. ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor. @@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI. -

