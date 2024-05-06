RBI MONEY MARKET OPERATIONS
MUMBAI, , Money Market Operations as on May 03, 2024
Volume
Weighted
Average Rate
Range
A. Overnight Segment
5,043.00
6.37
5.50-6.80 I. Call Money
817.40
6.15
5.50-6.24 II. Triparty Repo
2,936.60
6.38
6.00-6.59 III. Market Repo
68.00
6.20
6.20-6.20 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond
1,221.00
6.51
6.50-6.80 B. Term Segment
I. Notice Money**
9,669.16
6.45
5.40-6.50 II. Term Money@@
1,354.00
-
6.75-7.00 III. Triparty Repo
306,757.55
6.35
6.26-6.70 IV. Market Repo
169,716.10
6.38
1.00-6.75 V. Repo in Corporate Bond
0.00
-
- RBI OPERATIONS@
Auction Date
Tenor
Maturity Date
Amount
Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility , Marginal Standing Facility & Standing Deposit Facility I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate
2. Variable Rate&
Main Operation
Repo
Fri, 03/05/2024
14
Fri, 17/05/2024
157,698.00
6.51 Reverse Repo
Fine Tuning Operations
Repo
Reverse Repo
3. MSF#
Fri, 03/05/2024
1
Sat, 04/05/2024
4,924.00
6.75
Fri, 03/05/2024
2
Sun, 05/05/2024
0.00
6.75
Fri, 03/05/2024
3
Mon, 06/05/2024
1,637.00
6.75 4. SDFΔ#
Fri, 03/05/2024
1
Sat, 04/05/2024
98,163.00
6.25
Fri, 03/05/2024
2
Sun, 05/05/2024
0.00
6.25
Fri, 03/05/2024
3
Mon, 06/05/2024
4,809.00
6.25 5. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection /absorption ]* 61,287.00
II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate
2. Variable Rate&
Main Operation
Repo
Reverse Repo
Fine Tuning Operations
Repo
Reverse Repo
3. MSF#
4. SDFΔ#
5. On Tap Targeted Long Term Repo Operations€ Mon, 14/06/2021
1096
Fri, 14/06/2024
320.00
4.00 Mon, 30/08/2021
1095
Thu, 29/08/2024
50.00
4.00 Mon, 13/09/2021
1095
Thu, 12/09/2024
200.00
4.00 Mon, 27/09/2021
1095
Thu, 26/09/2024
600.00
4.00 Mon, 04/10/2021
1095
Thu, 03/10/2024
350.00
4.00 Mon, 15/11/2021
1095
Thu, 14/11/2024
250.00
4.00 Mon, 27/12/2021
1095
Thu, 26/12/2024
2,275.00
4.00 6. Special Long-Term Repo Operations for Small Finance Banks £
Mon, 17/05/2021
1095
Thu, 16/05/2024
400.00
4.00 Tue, 15/06/2021
1095
Fri, 14/06/2024
490.00
4.00 Thu, 15/07/2021
1093
Fri, 12/07/2024
750.00
4.00 Tue, 17/08/2021
1095
Fri, 16/08/2024
250.00
4.00 Wed, 15/09/2021
1094
Fri, 13/09/2024
150.00
4.00 Mon, 15/11/2021
1095
Thu, 14/11/2024
105.00
4.00 Mon, 22/11/2021
1095
Thu, 21/11/2024
100.00
4.00 Mon, 29/11/2021
1095
Thu, 28/11/2024
305.00
4.00 Mon, 13/12/2021
1095
Thu, 12/12/2024
150.00
4.00 Mon, 20/12/2021
1095
Thu, 19/12/2024
100.00
4.00 Mon, 27/12/2021
1095
Thu, 26/12/2024
255.00
4.00 D. Standing Liquidity Facility Availed from RBI$
9,210.39
E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection /absorption ]* 16,310.39
F. Net liquidity injected [injection /absorption ]* 77,597.39
RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks Cash balances with RBI as on
May 03, 2024
961,716.53
Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending
May 03, 2024
974,109.00
H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥
May 03, 2024
157,698.00
I. Net durable liquidity [surplus /deficit ] as on
April 19, 2024
180,973.00
@ Based on Reserve Bank of India / Clearing Corporation of India Limited . - Not Applicable / No Transaction. ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor. @@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI. -
