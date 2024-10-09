RBI MPC Live Updates: Will RBI cut repo rate after US Federal Reserve rate cut?
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s fourth bi-monthly policy for FY25 is awaited as the central bank will make the crucial announcement of whether it will cut the repo rate or not. Shaktikanta Das' announcement will come after the three-day meeting of the six-member RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which will end today. Moreover, this is the first RBI MPC meeting after three new external members appointed by the government on the panel.
When will repo rate announcement be made by Shaktikanta Das?
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the policy decision at 10:00am today.
Will RBI cut repo rate this time?
It is widely expected by experts that RBI’s rate-setting panel will keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the tenth straight meeting to balance inflation and economic growth.
Will there be a change in policy stance of the RBI?
Yes, it is likely that there will be a change in policy stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’.
US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rates. Will RBI follow?
The US Federal Reserve recently cut its benchmark rates by 50 basis points. Although experts believe that RBI is unlikely to follow the US Federal Reserve.
What are central banks around the globe doing?
Globally, many central banks have been reducing rates. The US Federal Reserve, BoE and the European Central Bank have already made cuts.
When did RBI last change the repo rate?
The central bank increased the repo rate to 6.5 percent in February 2023, and it has maintained that rate ever since.
Should you expect a status-quo on interest rate from RBI today?
The Reserve Bank is unlikely to cut the benchmark interest rate as retail inflation remains a cause of concern and there is a possibility of the Middle East crisis of deepening more, experts say.
Why foreign banks are looking at RBI's repo rate decision today?
Foreign Banks expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to keep policy rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. However, some see the central bank changing stance at the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on October 7-9.
Three new external members in the RBI for this policy meeting
RBI has three new external members appointed by the government on the six-member panel. These include economist Saugata Bhattacharya, Dr Nagesh Kumar, Director, Chief Executive of the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development and professor Ram Singh, Director of the Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi.
