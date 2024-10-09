RBI MPC Live Updates: Will RBI cut repo rate after US Federal Reserve rate cut?

RBI MPC Live Updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das delivers the Monetary Policy Statement, in Mumbai.

RBI MPC LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s fourth bi-monthly policy for FY25 is awaited as the central bank will make the crucial announcement of whether it will cut the repo rate or not. Shaktikanta Das' announcement will come after the three-day meeting of the six-member RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which will end today. Moreover, this is the first RBI MPC meeting after three new external members appointed by the government on the panel....Read More

Read more: Is RBI moving closer to a rate cut or will that happen in December?

When will repo rate announcement be made by Shaktikanta Das?

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the policy decision at 10:00am today.

Will RBI cut repo rate this time?

It is widely expected by experts that RBI’s rate-setting panel will keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the tenth straight meeting to balance inflation and economic growth.

Will there be a change in policy stance of the RBI?

Yes, it is likely that there will be a change in policy stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’.