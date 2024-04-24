Realme Narzo 70 5G, Narzo 70x set to launch in India today; price to specs, know what to expect

Smartphone-maker Realme is all geared up to launch the Narzo 70 5G series, comprising Realme Narzo 70 5G, Narzo 70x, in India today. The launch is slated for 12 p.m. The smartphone is expected to be slotted into the mid-range segment and pack a number of special features. Among these is a vapour chamber for thermal management to keep the device cool under even the most difficult of conditions. What else does the Realme Narzo 70 5G series have to offer? Price to specifications, know it all here. Realme Narzo 70 5G, Narzo 70x will be launched in India today.

Realme Narzo 70 5G specs

Realme, on its microsite for this smartphone, indicates that the Realme Narzo 70 will pack an AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone’s performance will be dependent on the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor. The company says it will be “the fastest chipset in the segment ”. It will also pack a 4356mm square vapour chamber system for cooling, something that will be welcome in hot Indian conditions. Realme Narzo 70 5G will be fuelled by a 5000mAh battery that is likely to support 67W SuperVOOC charging. While not much is known about the cameras it will pack, it is set to offer a quad camera setup housed in a circular camera module, HT Tech reported. Among some of the features is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme NARZO 70x 5G

According to a company statement, the Realme NARZO 70x 5G will “democratize cutting edge technology by offering the fastest 45W charge under 12K, a massive 5000mAh battery and comes with 120Hz Ultra smooth display.”

When and where to watch launch livestream

The Realme launch event is slated for Wednesday, 24th April 2024 at 12:00 noon onwards. The company has revealed that it has planned some “thrilling giveaways” for viewers, adding another reason to login to the event. You can login here.

Realme Narzo 70 5G series prices

While the Realme Narzo 70 5G smartphone may be priced under Rs.15000, the Realme Narzo 70x 5G price may well be under Rs.12000. Notably, this is much cheaper than their predecessor, Realme Narzo 60, which had a starting price tag of Rs.17999.

According to the company, “Both smartphones are designed to cater to the needs of today's digital natives, promising an unmatched user experience.”