Redmi Note 14 price, specs, features: Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro+ launched in India

Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ in India on Monday, December 9, 2024 to take on the likes of OnePlus, Vivo, Realme, Motorola and more. Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ in India(mi.com)

Also Read: IRCTC online ticketing service down for an hour due to maintenance activity

Specifications of the Redmi Note 14 Pro

The Redmi Note 14 Pro comes with a 6.67 inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

It gets a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro sensor.

It is powered by a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

The phone comes with a vegan leather finish and gets IP68 + IP69 water resistance rating, being able to handle being submerged in water for up to 1.5 metres.

Specifications of the Redmi Note Pro+

The new Redmi Note 14 Pro+ comes with a 6.67 inch 1.5K AMOLED display which has a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

It gets a 50MP Lighthunder 800 sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a boon for photography.

Also Read: 'I'm very easy to influence': Jeff Bezos reveals how he conducts Amazon meetings

A key highlight is the huge 6,200mAh battery which should deliver excellent battery life.

The phone gets Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and Gorilla Glass 7i on the back.

Redmi Note 14 Pro series price

The Redmi Note 14 Pro starts at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage version and costs ₹26,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage version.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices for Asia amid weak demand: Report

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ starts at ₹30,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage version, ₹32,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹35,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage version.