Redmi Note 14 price, specs, features: Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro+ launched in India

ByHT News Desk
Dec 09, 2024 03:53 PM IST

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ in India to take on the likes of OnePlus, Vivo, Realme, Motorola and more

Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ in India on Monday, December 9, 2024 to take on the likes of OnePlus, Vivo, Realme, Motorola and more.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ in India(mi.com)
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ in India(mi.com)

Specifications of the Redmi Note 14 Pro

The Redmi Note 14 Pro comes with a 6.67 inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

It gets a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro sensor.

It is powered by a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

The phone comes with a vegan leather finish and gets IP68 + IP69 water resistance rating, being able to handle being submerged in water for up to 1.5 metres.

Specifications of the Redmi Note Pro+

The new Redmi Note 14 Pro+ comes with a 6.67 inch 1.5K AMOLED display which has a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

It gets a 50MP Lighthunder 800 sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a boon for photography.

A key highlight is the huge 6,200mAh battery which should deliver excellent battery life.

The phone gets Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and Gorilla Glass 7i on the back.

Redmi Note 14 Pro series price

The Redmi Note 14 Pro starts at 24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage version and costs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage version.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ starts at 30,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage version, 32,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and 35,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage version.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
