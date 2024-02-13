 Reliance Industries is India's most valuable firm, study finds. Check top 10 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Reliance Industries is India's most valuable firm, study finds. Check top 10

Reliance Industries is India's most valuable firm, study finds. Check top 10

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 13, 2024 06:46 AM IST

The Mukesh Ambani-led RIL has an mcap of ₹15.64 trillion, as per the report, compiled by Axis Bank's private banking unit Burgundy Private, and Hurun India.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is the country's ‘most valuable company’ with a market capitalisation (mcap) of 15.64 trillion, according to a study by Axis Bank's private banking unit Burgunddy Private, and Hurun India.

FILE PHOTO: Labourers rest in front of an advertisement of Reliance Industries Limited at a construction site in Mumbai.
FILE PHOTO: Labourers rest in front of an advertisement of Reliance Industries Limited at a construction site in Mumbai.

The latest edition of the annual Burgundy Private and Hurun India 500 report is based on data from October 2022-October 2023, with Reliance Industries topping the list for the third consecutive time.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The top 10

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank are the second and third most valuable companies, respectively, with a market value of 12.36 trillion and 11.25 trillion. Rounding off the top five were ICICI Bank ( 6.47 trillion) and Infosys ( 5.71 trillion).

Bharti Airtel, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, in that order, rounded off the top 10, with their mcaps being 5.55 trillion, 5.36 trillion, 4.02 trillion, 3.43 trillion, and 3.41 trillion, respectively.

Key points

(1.) The list, as its name suggests, is a compilation of the 500 most valuable private firms in the country. These have a combined value of 231 trillion and employ about 1.3% of the national workforce.

(2.) The top 10 companies have a combined value of 73.3 trillion, which remained unchanged from the year ago period. The figure is equal to 28% of the Indian GDP.

(3.) Suzlon Energy, which registered a 436% yearly growth, was the fastest-growing firm in the list, followed by Jindal Stainless and JSW Infrastructure.

(4.) HDFC, which came seventh last year, missed out owing to its merger with HDFC Bank, while Adani Total Gas and Adani Enterprises dropped out of top 10. L&T, HCL, and Kotak Mahindra came in.

(5.) Serum Institute of India (SII) ranked as the most valuable unlisted company. Also, 437 of these 500 firms have women representation on their boards.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On