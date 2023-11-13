Retail inflation declined to 4.87% in Oct from 5.02% in Sept: Govt data

Retail inflation declined to 4.87 per cent in October from 5.02 per cent in September, government data showed on Monday.



The Consumer Price Index-based retail inflation had dropped to three-month low of 5.02 per cent in September Retail inflation declines to 4.87 per cent in October from 5.02 per cent in September: Govt data

In its October meeting, the Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had projected CPI inflation at 5.4 per cent for 2023-24, a moderation from 6.7 per cent in 2022-23.



RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had said that ‘the fight against inflation is not over yet,’ and stated that the central bank wants to keep inflation at 4%, and not between 2-6%.

The government has tasked the RBI to ensure the CPI inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. The central bank mainly factors in the retail inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy.



Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, rose 6.61% in October as compared with 6.56% in September, as per the report shared by the government.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail