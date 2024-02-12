Retail inflation eases to 5.10% in January: Govt data
Feb 12, 2024 05:37 PM IST
Retail inflation eases to 5.10% in January: Govt data.
Retail inflation eases to 5.10 per cent in January from 5.69 per cent in December, says Govt data.
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Share this article