 Retail inflation eases to 5.10% in January: Govt data - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Retail inflation eases to 5.10% in January: Govt data

Retail inflation eases to 5.10% in January: Govt data

ByHT News Desk
Feb 12, 2024 05:37 PM IST

Retail inflation eases to 5.10 per cent in January from 5.69 per cent in December, says Govt data.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

