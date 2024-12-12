Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Retail inflation slows slightly at 5.48%

ByZia Haq
Dec 12, 2024 04:42 PM IST

Despite the slowing pace of growth in prices, the Consumer Price Index-based rate of retail inflation stayed above the RBI’s 4% tolerance level.

Retail inflation rose to 5.48% last month, a slower pace of increase compared to 6.21% in October, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed on Thursday.

Prices of food, which have been the main source of high inflation for consecutive quarters, continued to be elevated at 9.04%. (Representative file photo)
Prices of food, which have been the main source of high inflation for consecutive quarters, continued to be elevated at 9.04%. (Representative file photo)

Despite the slowing pace of growth in prices, the Consumer Price Index-based rate of retail inflation stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s 4% tolerance level, with two percentage points of deviation on either side.

Prices of food, which have been the main source of high inflation for consecutive quarters, continued to be elevated at 9.04%. This food-price print in November was however lower than October’s 10.47%.

Cereal prices went up by 6.88% after climbing 6.94% in October. Inflation in pulses stood at 7.43% against 9.81% last month.

Also Read: WPI inflation hits 4-month high of 2.4% in October

Most analysts had expected India’s retail prices to have decline slightly in November on the back of improving food supplies.

Sticky food inflation, which have knocked household budgets, has been a key concern of the Reserve Bank of India.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 6.5% in this year’s last meeting of its monetary policy committee despite a dip in economic growth, citing continued risks from inflation.

Achieving the right balance between inflation and growth, a key tradeoff for all economies, is “the most important task for the Reserve Bank of India”, outgoing Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das had said on Tuesday in his last official comments.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On