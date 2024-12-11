Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: Shaktikanta Das signs off from Mint Street

ByRoshan Kishore, Auhona Mukherjee
Dec 11, 2024 10:47 AM IST

How will Das’s stint as the RBI governor be remembered ? Here are four charts which try and answer this question

The Reserve Bank of India will have a new governor after six years, with Sanjay Malhotra taking charge from Shaktikanta Das today. Malhotra, like his predecessor, comes to Mint Street after a stint in the top bureaucracy at North Block where he was serving as the Revenue Secretary. How will Das’s stint as the RBI governor be remembered ? Here are four charts which try and answer this question.

(Rajanish Kakade) (AP)
(Rajanish Kakade) (AP)
Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On