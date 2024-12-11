Number Theory: Shaktikanta Das signs off from Mint Street

The Reserve Bank of India will have a new governor after six years, with Sanjay Malhotra taking charge from Shaktikanta Das today. Malhotra, like his predecessor, comes to Mint Street after a stint in the top bureaucracy at North Block where he was serving as the Revenue Secretary. How will Das’s stint as the RBI governor be remembered ? Here are four charts which try and answer this question.

(Rajanish Kakade) (AP)