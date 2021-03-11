Rolls-Royce plunges to worse-than-expected $5.6 billion loss
British engine-maker Rolls-Royce plunged to a worse than expected 4 billion pound ($5.6 billion) loss in 2020 as the pandemic stopped airlines flying, but stuck to its forecast to burn through less cash this year.
Rolls' model of charging airlines for the number of hours its engines fly meant much of its income dried up last year when travel stopped. In 2020, it secured a total of 7.3 billion pounds in debt and equity to help it survive.
Last year's cash burn of 4.2 billion pounds was in line with analysts' expectations, and Rolls guided that would reduce this year to 2 billion pounds, turning positive in the second half when travel is expected to pick up. Rolls' civil aerospace arm accounts for just over half of group revenue in a normal year.
On an underlying pretax basis, Rolls posted a loss of 4 billion pounds, worse than the 3.1 billion pound loss forecast by analysts.
Despite that, the company said on Thursday its liquidity position was strong and it could cope with even in a severe downside scenario.
Its shares opened up 2.6% at 116 pence.
After taking on 5.3 billion pounds of debt last year, Rolls is planning to repair its balance sheet by selling assets worth 2 billion pounds, the major part of which will be Spain-based ITP, which is currently on the block.
"Our planned sale of ITP Aero is progressing well with ongoing conversations with a number of potential buyers," Rolls said.
But its asset sale plan ran into problems this week when Norway suspended the 150 million euro sale of Rolls' Norwegian unit, Bergen Engines, on security grounds.
Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris said Rolls had "much to do", but it was feasible. "The possibility of reaching modest net debt by end 2023 is alive," he said.
Rolls' cash flow improvement depends on airlines flying 55% of 2019 levels during 2021. The company said its assumption is for travel to gradually improve this year, accelerating in the second half as vaccine programmes progress.
Blaming tightening travel restrictions in the early part of this year, the company warned in January its 2021 cash burn would be worse than previously expected.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance ministry asks Sebi to withdraw directive on tenure of AT1 bonds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microsoft warns of new threat against unpatched networks from Chinese hackers
- The company discovered suspected Chinese state-sponsored hackers were exploiting previously unknown vulnerabilities in Microsoft’s widely used Exchange business email software earlier in March.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla in talks with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Money laundering case: Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot gets bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold, silver prices fall again, yellow metal trades at around ₹44, 000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PwC survey ranks post-Brexit UK fourth most favoured investment destination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World shares mixed after stimulus lifts Dow, S&P to records
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian tycoon Adani beats Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos with biggest wealth surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupam Rasayan India's IPO opens today: All you need to know
- The company will utilise net proceeds from the IPO for repayment of debt and for general corporate purposes. Here’s everything you need to know about the initial public offering made by Anupam Rasayan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon infuses ₹225 cr into India payments unit
- The fresh infusion is expected to help the company compete more aggressively against rivals like PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai trader arrested for ₹10 crore GST fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IDBI Bank shares up by nearly 18% after removal from RBI's PCA framework
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee surges 20 paise to 72.71 versus US dollar in early trade
- At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian unit opened at 72.66 but parted with some gains as trade progressed and quoted higher by 20 paise at 72.71 to the dollar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Americans to start receiving relief payments this weekend: Janet Yellen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil slips in fragile rally as market struggles for direction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox