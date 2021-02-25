IND USA
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 72.35 against the American currency.(Mint)
Rupee slips 6 paise to 72.41 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.35 against the US dollar, then lost further ground and touched 72.41, registering a fall of 6 paise over its previous close.
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:32 AM IST

The rupee depreciated 6 paise to 72.41 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday tracking weakness in Asian peers.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.35 against the US dollar, then lost further ground and touched 72.41, registering a fall of 6 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 72.35 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.19 per cent to 90.

"Most of the Asian currencies have started weak this Thursday morning and could weigh on sentiments," Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Technically, the USD-INR spot pair holds a support near 72.25-72.30 levels and only a sustained trade below could see a bearish momentum up to 72.10-71.95 levels. However, a bounce back from 72.30 could take the pair up to 72.45-72.60 levels, the note added.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 414.04 points higher at 51,195.73, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 135.95 points to 15,117.95.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market and purchased shares worth a massive 28,739.17 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.16 per cent to USD 67.15 per barrel.

Deal is part of Airtel’s strategy to consolidate its customer facing products and biz.reuters(MINT_PRINT)
business

Bharti Airtel raises USD 1.25 billion through debt instruments

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:15 PM IST
The debt fund raising by the company comes just before the start of spectrum auction valued at 3.92 lakh crore.
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 72.35 against the American currency.(Mint)
A vendor selling clothes waits for customers at a market in Hyderabad on November 27, 2020(AFP/For Representational Purposes Only)
business

India may have exited recession in 2020-end, GDP data may shed light: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:17 AM IST
Surveys from RBI this month showed that consumers perceived the current economic situation as being better than it was in November when a similar survey was conducted.
After introducing special subscriptions for mobile, Netflix aims at South Korea to increase its subscribers.(Bloomberg)
business

Netflix plans $500 million Korea budget this year to crack Asia

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:44 AM IST
South Korea is Netflix’s third-biggest market in Asia by sales, after Australia and Japan, which estimates a growth of more than 5 million in 2021.
India, which is often described as 'World Pharmacy' is supplying vaccines to more than 70 countries on a humanitarian and commercial basis, is spearheading the move to get a TRIPS waiver at the WTO.(AFP/For Representational Purposes)
business

WTO may consider India's proposal regarding IPR waiver on Covid-19 vaccines

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:43 AM IST
If India succeeds in getting the proposed waiver of the agreement on TRIPS, it will reduce the cost of vaccines substantially and enable free flow of medicines, easy technology transfer across the world.
Sebi had on Thursday asked NSE to do a root cause analysis about the incident and submit a report at the earliest.(AP)
business

Unavailability of online risk management system led to market shutdown: NSE

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:31 AM IST
It is also awaiting a detailed root cause analysis from its telecom service providers and vendors regarding the incident, the exchange said.
Representational image. (ANI)
business

Govt tweaks public procurement policy to save pandemic-hit MSMEs

By Rajeev Jayaswal
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:42 AM IST
Now, the eligibility of a firm will be judged on the basis of its net worth only. Earlier, fulfilling both criteria was necessary to become an eligible bidder for government contracts
Geely and Volvo will move their powertrain activities into a separate company, which will enhance focus on development of electric vehicles.(REUTERS)
business

Volvo and Geely drop merger, betting they’ll be faster apart

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:26 AM IST
The manufacturers will preserve their separate corporate structures while cooperating more closely on electrification, software and autonomous-driving technology, according to a joint statement.
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2018, file photo a house is pictured for sale in Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealand's government on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 made the first of several promised moves to rein in skyrocketing house prices by ordering the nation's Reserve Bank to consider the impact on housing when making decisions. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)(AP)
real estate

Real estate in New Zealand feels Covid heat as housing prices skyrocket

PTI, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Opposing the expectations, prices have risen by more than 19% over the past year, putting them out of reach for many people wanting to buy their first home.
“The PIPE and SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) investors will hold 20% and 10%, respectively in the combined entity,” Sumant Sinha, ReNew Power chairman and managing director told Mint.
business

ReNew Power to merge with RMG for US listing

By Utpal Bhaskar, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:29 AM IST
The transaction puts an enterprise value of around $8 billion on ReNew Power, and is expected to close in the second quarter of this year, the two companies said in a joint statement.
Flipkart plans to have charging infrastructure at nearly 1,400 supply chain centres.(REUTERS)
business

Flipkart looks to deploy 25,000 Electric Vehicles by 2030

By Madhurima Nandy, Livemint, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:26 AM IST
The online retailer owned by Walmart Inc. will also create charging infrastructure at its delivery hubs and offices, a senior company executive said, adding that the company has started deploying 450 EVs, both two and three-wheelers, in several cities.
The decision, announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is expected to improve efficiency and competition while helping smaller banks earn revenue.(PTI Photo)
business

Private banks can vie for government business

By Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:23 AM IST
At present, only state-owned banks and large private banks are eligible to undertake government business, including collecting revenues and disbursing payments under various schemes.
Das also said the RBI is “very much in the game” and is getting ready to launch its own digital currency.(ANI file photo)
business

RBI has concerns about cryptocurrencies: Governor Shaktikanta Das

By Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:20 AM IST
In 2018, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had banned banks and other regulated entities from supporting crypto transactions after it found digital currencies were used to commit fraud after demonetization. Last year, the Supreme Court struck down the curbs after cryptocurrency exchan-ges challenged the move.
Covid-19: Australia's Qantas delays expected restart of international travel
business

Covid-19: Australia's Qantas delays expected restart of international travel

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:18 AM IST
Qantas now aims to start overseas flights to most destinations from late October 2021, four months later than planned, the airline said in a statement Thursday.
Sebi may launch an in-depth investigation and initiate adjudication proceedings against NSE if any fault is found at the exchange level, the person sa(PTI File Photo)
business

Sebi seeks explanation from NSE over Wednesday's trading halt

By Anirudh Laskar, Livemint, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Sebi said it has advised NSE to conduct a detailed root-cause analysis of the “trading halt” and also explain the reasons for trading not migrating to the disaster recovery site, the people said on condition of anonymity.
