close_game
close_game
News / Business / Russia minister says oil supplies to India increased to 40 percent since Ukraine war

Russia minister says oil supplies to India increased to 40 percent since Ukraine war

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Dec 27, 2023 06:00 PM IST

Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said most of its oil supplies have been diverted to India and China.

Moscow: Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday his country has redirected most its oil supplies towards India and China after the West enforced economic sanctions against it over the Ukraine war.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak at the Kremlin in Moscow. (Reuters file photo)
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak at the Kremlin in Moscow. (Reuters file photo)

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The America-led West imposed crippling economic sanctions on the Vladimir Putin-led country. The European Union had also embargoed Russia's seaborne oil supplies to its members.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Novak said Russia used to supply close to 45 percent of oil and oil products to Europe. The supply has come down to four-five percent this year. However, he said in a televised address, Russia has pivoted towards other buyers, including India and China.

"China -- whose share (of oil exports) has grown to 45-50 percent -- and India have become our main partners in the current situation," Novak was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

He said India has become a major buyer of Russian oil since the Ukraine war.

He claimed over the past two years, "the total share of supplies to India has increased to about 40 percent."

There had been concerns in the West about India undermining the sanctions. Earlier this year, union external affairs minister S Jaishankar defended India's Russian imports saying India's trade with Russia was lower than that of the European countries. "I don't think people should read more into it other than the legitimate expectations of any trading country to increase its trade," the minister had said.

India has been buying Russian crude oil and selling the refined product to European countries. Earlier this year, Jaishankar had defended this decision. "Look at EU Council regulations, Russian crude is substantially transformed in the third country and not treated as Russian anymore. I would urge you to look at Council's Regulation 833/2014," he had said.

Novak today said Russia's oil and gas revenue would likely remain $98 billion this year -- a level similar to before the offensive in 2021.

With inputs from AFP

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vaibhav Tiwari

    Multimedia journalist with over 12 years of experience. Loves news, lives for motorcycles, music and movies!

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out