Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 today: When and where to watch? Other details

Samsung will be revealing its new flagship Galaxy S25 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, January 22. The South Korean electronics giant is expected to launch three new devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra, at the event. From specs, and features to upgrades, know what Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has to offer.(OnLeaks)

There are also rumours that a slim version of the Galaxy S25 will be unveiled, though there is also a chance that Samsung may only tease it for Wednesday and launch it later.

When will Galaxy Unpacked 2025 start and where to watch it?

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will start at 11:30 pm and will be livestreamed on Samsung's YouTube channel.

What will be Samsung Galaxy S25 series prices?

The base Samsung Galaxy S25 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage could be priced around ₹84,999 in India, while the 512GB variant could cost ₹94,999, according to a Mint report which cited leaks.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25+ could start from ₹1,04,999 for the 12GB+256GB model while the 512GB version may be around ₹1,14,999.

The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may start at ₹1,34,999 for the 12GB+256GB option, the 16GB+512GB version could cost ₹1,44,999, and the highest spec 16GB+1TB variant could reach ₹1,64,999.

What may be Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra specifications?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 could come with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The S25+ may get a larger 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, while the S25 Ultramay have a 6.9-inch WQHD dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate.

All three variants expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

The base S25 may come with 12GB of RAM with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options, the S25+ may get the same 12GB of RAM, but with 256GB and 512GB storage options and the S25 Ultra may have 12GB of RAM with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options.

The battery may be the same 4,000mAh battery as last year with wired 25W fast charging support for the S25, while it may be 4,900mAh for the S25+ and 5,000mAh for the Ultra.

However, wireless charging is also expected to be present on the three variants, though it's not known what output it will be offered at.

The S25 and S25+ may come with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 10MP 3x telephoto shooter, with a 12MP shooter on the front likely.

However, the S25 Ultra is likely to get a 200MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP 5x periscope telephoto lens, with the same 12MP front camera as the other two variants.

While the S25 Ultra is expected to weigh about 218 grams, the S25+ and S25 may be significantly lighter at 190 and 168 grams respectively.

The phones are likely to run on the latest OneUI 7 based on Android 15 with support for eSIM, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3.