Sanjay Kumar Jain takes charge of IRCTC CMD

PTI |
Feb 15, 2024 08:04 PM IST

Sanjay Kumar Jain assumes charge as IRCTC chairman and managing director

Railway PSU IRCTC on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sanjay Kumar Jain as its Chairman and Managing Director with immediate effect.

((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Prior to this role, Jain was Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) of Northern Railway, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) said in an exchange filing.

"...the appointment of Sanjay Kumar Jain has been approved by the Government of India (Ministry of Railways) for the post of CMD on immediate absorption basis...for a period with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post and till the date of his superannuation i.e. 31.12.2026 or until further orders, whichever is the earlier," IRCTC said.

Jain has relinquished the charge of PCCM/Northern Railway on February 13, 2024 and has assumed the charge of the post of IRCTC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) on regular basis with effect from February 14, 2024.

The official is an Indian Railway Traffic Services (IRTS) Officer of 1990 batch. A qualified Chartered Accountant (CA), Jain has been at leadership roles in policy making, commercial ventures and developmental ventures of the Government of India and PSUs.

