SBI FD rate hike: State Bank of India raises fixed deposit interest rates on these tenors

The State Bank of India (SBI) raised its fixed deposit interest rates for certain tenures on retail deposits (up to ₹2 crore). The new FD rates are effective from today (May 15). SBI hiked interest rates on 46 to 179 days, 180 to 210 days, and 211 to less than one-year tenures by 25-75 basis points. The bank last hiked interest rates on FDs on December 27, 2023.

SBI FD rate hike: The new FD rates are effective from today (May 15).