 Sebi's Madhabi Buch wants Akshay Kumar to do this when Indian bond market does well - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Sebi's Madhabi Buch wants Akshay Kumar to do this when Indian bond market does well

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2024 08:51 AM IST

Sebi chairperson talked about her ambitions for the Indian bond market and made a joke about having an Indian James Bond to announce the bond market's success.

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch talked about the Indian bond market and said that Akshay Kumar could have a leading role to play in it. At the Rising Bharat Summit, Madhabi Puri Buch talked about her ambitions for the Indian bond market and made a joke about having an Indian James Bond to announce the bond market's success. Who did she pick for this? Akshay Kumar.

Madhabi Puri Buch talked about her ambitions for the Indian bond market and made a joke about having an Indian James Bond.
Madhabi Puri Buch talked about her ambitions for the Indian bond market and made a joke about having an Indian James Bond.

Watch: Elon Musk’s first Neuralink brain chip patient plays chess using telepathy. Did he win?

Showing a slide in her presentation, that had various actors who have played James Bond over the years, she said, "When we think of the markets we all invariably think of the share market. But we have a very vibrant bond market. People do not know this."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: US Federal Reserve sees 3 rate cuts in 2024: What it means for Indian stock market?

"For every 100 the banking system gives to corporate India, the bond market gives 60. Most people are not aware of how large that number is. We are expecting this to grow much more," she said.

But with the inclusion of the government of India (GoI) securities in the global indices, she said that a large amount of foreign interest in GoI securities is expected as, "Once the GoI yield curve is established, investors automatically tend to come into our corporate bond market as well because you just benchmark off the GoI yield and then add the credit spread."

Read more: Reconciliation? Raymond boss Gautam Singhania shares picture with estranged father on Instagram with a message

She added, "We should see a good amount of inflow in the Indian bond market and, as people tell me, now we will need to have an Indian hero there (in the Powerpoint slide showing different James Bonds) and I said we will put Akshay Kumar there in the same natty suit."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Sebi's Madhabi Buch wants Akshay Kumar to do this when Indian bond market does well
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On