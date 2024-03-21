Sebi's Madhabi Buch wants Akshay Kumar to do this when Indian bond market does well

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch talked about the Indian bond market and said that Akshay Kumar could have a leading role to play in it. At the Rising Bharat Summit, Madhabi Puri Buch talked about her ambitions for the Indian bond market and made a joke about having an Indian James Bond to announce the bond market's success. Who did she pick for this? Akshay Kumar. Madhabi Puri Buch talked about her ambitions for the Indian bond market and made a joke about having an Indian James Bond.

Showing a slide in her presentation, that had various actors who have played James Bond over the years, she said, "When we think of the markets we all invariably think of the share market. But we have a very vibrant bond market. People do not know this."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"For every ₹100 the banking system gives to corporate India, the bond market gives ₹60. Most people are not aware of how large that number is. We are expecting this to grow much more," she said.

But with the inclusion of the government of India (GoI) securities in the global indices, she said that a large amount of foreign interest in GoI securities is expected as, "Once the GoI yield curve is established, investors automatically tend to come into our corporate bond market as well because you just benchmark off the GoI yield and then add the credit spread."

She added, "We should see a good amount of inflow in the Indian bond market and, as people tell me, now we will need to have an Indian hero there (in the Powerpoint slide showing different James Bonds) and I said we will put Akshay Kumar there in the same natty suit."