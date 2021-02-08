Sensex closes 617 points higher to end session at 51,348; Nifty closes at 15,115
- Sensex closes 617 points higher to end session at 51,348; Nifty closes at 15,115
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Bitcoin finds new momentum as prices approach USD 40,000 mark
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:49 PM IST
The world’s largest cryptocurrency was up 1.1 per cent to USD 39,012 as of 9:57am in London after briefly surpassing USD 40,000 on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit Systems for DOHS supply
PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:42 PM IST
HAL said the company and Elbit Systems have envisaged a mutual co-operation to upgrade its technological base and acquire high end technology on Digital Overhead HUD System which is primarily used in transport aircraft worldwide.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Sensex closes 617 points higher to end session at 51,348; Nifty closes at 15,115
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:17 PM IST
- Sensex closes 617 points higher to end session at 51,348; Nifty closes at 15,115
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Health insurance to see higher double-digits growth in medium term: Report
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:22 PM IST
With the increasing standardisation of policies with an incremental reduction in exclusion, there could be upward pressure on premium pricing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Chinese demand helps German manufacturers weather Covid-19 pandemic
Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Industrial output was flat on the month after an upwardly revised increase of 1.5% in the previous month, figures released by the Federal Statistics Office showed. A Reuters poll had forecast an increase of 0.3%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Capital support for Indian govt banks to determine loan growth: Fitch
ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:40 PM IST
The banks have so far managed to avert further pressure on their weak core capitalisation on the back of regulatory forbearance, limited risk underwriting and lower credit growth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Global shares rise as optimism grows over global recovery
AP, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Analysts expect the world economy to grow this year after contracting last year because of the pandemic. Export-driven Asian nations, such as Japan, South Korea and China, are expected to get a big boost out of the recovery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Mrs Bectors food specialties posts revenue of ₹226 crore in Q3
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Institutional bakery sales started picking up pace as restaurants opened after relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions. The institutional bakery sales are coming back to pre-Covid levels.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
RBI plans more than $41 billion in bond purchases
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:06 PM IST
The central bank is confident it can push through the government’s borrowing plans because the target to shrink the budget deficit to 6.8% of GDP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Sensex jumps 590 points to open at record high of 51,320; Nifty above 15,000
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:57 AM IST
The 30-share index Sensex jumped 590.40 points or 1.16% to 51,322.03 in the opening session while the border Nifty traded 164.70 points or 1.10% higher at 15,088.95 at 9:26 am.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Chip shortage spirals beyond cars to phones and consoles
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:16 AM IST
It’s anybody’s guess when production will catch up with demand. But a growing number of industry observers don’t see quick or simple resolution.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Govt to sell stakes in BHEL, two others next
Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:14 AM IST
- The stake sales in the three companies will bolster the government’s efforts to raise funds via asset sales for the next fiscal and overcome the tepid progress made so far this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
UK's trade ties with India a priority, says Elizabeth Truss
By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Elizabeth Roche, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:11 AM IST
- On tax problems faced by Cairn Energy and Vodafone, Truss said she hoped that arbitral awards by international dispute settlement mechanisms will draw a line under them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
‘Govt to work with RBI on bank privatisation’
By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:05 AM IST
- Commenting on Mumbai’s position as the financial capital of the country, Sitharaman said, “Mumbai is a city which understands the budget. In fact, talking about the budget in Mumbai is equivalent to talking in Parliament.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Debt recasts under RBI scheme for Covid stress touch ₹1 lakh cr
By Shayan Ghosh, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:02 AM IST
- Although many such loan accounts may turn sour, things are likely to be better than the last round of forbearance after the global financial crisis, given that only about 1% of banks’ loan books are up for recast, a fraction of what was initially estimated by credit analysts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.