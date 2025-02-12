Menu Explore
Sensex crashes 800 points, Nifty dips over 200 points over Trump's tariff fears

ByHT News Desk
Feb 12, 2025 10:11 AM IST

Sensex has crashed over 800 points intraday while Nifty has also begun bleeding red.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began falling again on Wednesday as they both fell nearly 1% each to hit new lows for the day. This marks the sixth consecutive session of decline for both the indices.

Stock market have crashed today, marking the sixth day of continuous decline(PTI)
Stock market have crashed today, marking the sixth day of continuous decline(PTI)

Sensex was down over 860 points at around 10:05 am to 75,430.23 while Nifty was down nearly 260 points to 22,814.50.

Except for the Nifty IT index, all other sectoral indices were in the red. Nifty Realty, which experiences a massive dip even on Tuesday, was down 2.62% and Nifty Media was down 2.53%. Nifty IT showed marginal gains with a 0.28% rise.

Nifty Smallcap 250 index was down over 3% while Nifty Microcap 250 index dipped 2.92%.

Top losers on Sensex included Mahindra and Mahindra, Zomato, Reliance, Adani Ports and IndusInd Bank. Reliance Industries, Bharat Electronics Limited, Axis Bank and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited topped the list of losers on Nifty.

A record 433 Nifty stocks had hit their yearly low levels while on Sensex, 556 stocks had hit their 52-week lows.

In a six-session-long market crash which is still ongoing, Sensex has dropped nearly 3,200 points so far while Nifty is close to hitting a 1,000-point drop.

