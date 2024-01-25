close_game
close_game
News / Business / Sensex crashes by over 600 points in afternoon trade; Nifty in red at 21,274

Sensex crashes by over 600 points in afternoon trade; Nifty in red at 21,274

ByHT News Desk
Jan 25, 2024 12:41 PM IST

Sensex crashes by over 600 points in afternoon trade; Nifty in red at 21,274.

It was mayhem on Dalal Street as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark Sensex crashed by over 600 points on Thursday, this after opening in red earlier in the day.

According to latest BSE data at 12:29 pm, Sensex was 588.71 points down at 70,471, this minutes after it had plunged by over 600 points.

Ten of the 13 major sectors logged losses, with the IT index sliding by 1.5% in the afternoon trade.

"The near-term weakness in IT is likely to persist. It will take at least two to three quarters for revival in client spending and earnings growth in the sector," Aishvarya Dadheech, founder and chief investment officer at Fident Asset Management, told news agency Reuters.

Financial services, the heaviest weighted among the major sectors, dropped 1%. They have tumbled 6.2% since HDFC Bank reported disappointing margins last week.

A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2023. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/File Photo(REUTERS)
A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2023. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/File Photo(REUTERS)

In the six sessions since, FIIs have sold Indian shares worth 347.66 billion rupees ($4.18 billion), which has pulled the benchmark Nifty 50 down about 3%.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Domestic institutional investors, however, were net buyers in five of those sessions, purchasing shares worth 181.29 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

Among individual stocks, Nifty 50 constituent Bajaj Auto rose 3.6% after the automaker beat profit expectations, helped by strong domestic demand. Bajaj Auto was the top Nifty 50 gainer.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business NewsBudget 2024 Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On